Vermont blue-green algae tracker is back

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If it’s blue and green, let it be. Cyanobacteria is back for the season, but the Vermont Department of Health is helping you keep tabs on it. The department has re-launched its cyanobacteria tracker, where people can report sightings or learn which beaches to avoid. The algae blooms, often seen late in the summer or after heavy rain events, can cause skin rashes, diarrhea, sore throat, stomach problems, or more serious health concerns. Dogs are especially vulnerable to the toxic effects.