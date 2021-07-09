Cancel
Movies

Amazing Spider-Man 2’s Paul Giamatti Responds To Seemingly Being Skipped For No Way Home Rumored Crossover

By Corey Chichizola
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. With Black Widow now finally in theaters, Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has kicked off on the big screen. There are also a number of highly anticipated projects coming down the line, including Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home this winter. There are a ton of rumors about the mysterious threequel, with fans hoping for a massive crossover with heroes and villains from previous franchises. Amazing Spider-Man 2’s Rhino actor Paul Giamatti hasn’t been involved in any of these rumors, and he recently responded to seemingly being skipped for the upcoming blockbuster.

