Amazing Spider-Man 2’s Paul Giamatti Responds To Seemingly Being Skipped For No Way Home Rumored Crossover

If you ask us, the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home couldn't come soon enough, and this new Lego set seems to confirm a very Strange plot point in the upcoming movie. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Phase 4 is continuing the legacy of Phase 3 and we cannot contain our excitement. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will follow the story of Marvel's first Asian-American superhero as he grapples with his turbulent past and the role he must assume in the shadowy Ten Rings organisation. Simu Liu, who plays the titular protagonist, actually got the part by chatting to Marvel on Twitter, which is a big brain move that we could never have pulled off ourselves.