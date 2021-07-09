Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Caldwell by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 11:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Caldwell A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT SOUTHEASTERN CALDWELL COUNTY UNTIL 530 PM EDT At 501 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lenoir, moving southeast at 20 mph. Locations to be impacted include Lenoir, Sawmills, Granite Falls, Hudson, Cajah`s Mountain, Gamewell, Lake Rhodhiss and Northlakes. Wind gusts up to 45 mph and half inch hail will be possible in these areas.alerts.weather.gov
