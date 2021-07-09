Cancel
Nantucket, MA

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Barnstable, Central Middlesex County, Dukes, Eastern Essex by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Barnstable; Central Middlesex County; Dukes; Eastern Essex; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Eastern Norfolk; Eastern Plymouth; Nantucket; Northern Bristol; Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Southeast Middlesex; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Southern Worcester; Suffolk; Western Essex; Western Franklin; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire; Western Norfolk; Western Plymouth This product covers Southern New England **Elsa Has Moved Away - All Tropical Warnings Have Been Cancelled** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - All watches and warnings have been canceled * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * STORM INFORMATION: - About 90 miles east-northeast of Boston MA - 43.0N 69.5W - Storm Intensity 50 mph - Movement Northeast or 45 degrees at 35 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Elsa has moved off to the east, with improving conditions this evening. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Little to no rainfall is expected, however many rivers will continue to rise, with generally minor flooding expected. * WIND: Little to no additional impacts are anticipated at this time across Southern New England. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- Do not enter flooded areas unless officials have given the all clear to return. NEXT UPDATE ----------- As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement issued by the National Weather Service in Boston/Norton MA regarding the effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area.

alerts.weather.gov

