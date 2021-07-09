Flood Advisory issued for Carroll, Coos, Strafford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carroll; Coos; Strafford The National Weather Service in Gray has issued a * Flood Advisory for Kennebec County in south central Maine Knox County in south central Maine Lincoln County in south central Maine Sagadahoc County in south central Maine Southwestern Waldo County in south central Maine Androscoggin County in southwestern Maine Northern Cumberland County in southwestern Maine Northwestern York County in southwestern Maine South Central Franklin County in western Maine Southern Oxford County in western Maine Northeastern Strafford County in central New Hampshire Northeastern Carroll County in northern New Hampshire Southeastern Coos County in northern New Hampshire * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 315 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a swath of torrential rain with rates up to 3 inches an hour. Minor flooding is expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Runoff in urban areas can lead to rapid ponding on area roadways. Small streams and creeks could come out of their banks. Heavy rainfall can reduce visibility for motorists causing hazardous driving conditions. Never enter flood waters. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lewiston, Auburn, Brunswick, Augusta, Bath, Rockland, Gardiner, Bridgton, Camden, and Fryeburg. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.