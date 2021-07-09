Flood Advisory issued for Grand by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Heavy Rainfall will cause minor flooding of small creeks, streams, and ditches in the Williams Fork burn area. The heavy rains could also trigger rock slides or debris flows. Target Area: Grand The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for South Central Grand County in north central Colorado * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 300 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of South Central Grand County