Flash Flood Watch issued for Appanoose, Davis, Monroe, Wapello, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 20:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Appanoose; Davis; Monroe; Wapello; Wayne FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of south central and southeast Iowa, including the following counties, Appanoose, Monroe, Wayne, Davis, and Wapello. * Through Saturday morning. * Excessive rainfall may lead to flash flooding.alerts.weather.gov
