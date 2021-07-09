Cancel
Appanoose County, IA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Appanoose, Davis, Monroe, Wapello, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 20:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Appanoose; Davis; Monroe; Wapello; Wayne FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of south central and southeast Iowa, including the following counties, Appanoose, Monroe, Wayne, Davis, and Wapello. * Through Saturday morning. * Excessive rainfall may lead to flash flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Mercer County, PAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mercer, Venango by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 20:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-16 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mercer; Venango FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR MERCER AND WEST CENTRAL VENANGO COUNTIES At 816 PM EDT, HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hermitage, Sharon, Franklin, Sharpsville, Greenville, Sugarcreek, Farrell, Mercer, Stoneboro, West Middlesex, Polk, Sandy Lake, Clark, Wheatland, Fredonia, Cooperstown, Jackson Center, Utica, New Lebanon and Sheakleyville. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Bourbon County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 02:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bourbon; Cherokee; Crawford FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Barton, Jasper, McDonald, Newton and Vernon. * Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * Thunderstorms with very heavy rain will train across the same locations through midday Friday. One to four inches of rain with localized higher amounts will be possible. * Flash flooding will be possible, especially in low lying areas near creeks, rivers and streams.
Fayette County, INweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Fayette, Union, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 13:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-17 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Fayette; Union; Wayne FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of East Central Indiana and Ohio, including the following counties, in East Central Indiana, Fayette IN, Union IN and Wayne. In Ohio, Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Delaware, Franklin OH, Greene, Hardin, Licking, Logan, Madison, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby and Union OH. * Through Saturday afternoon. * Repeated rounds of showers and thunderstorms with torrential rainfall are expected today through Saturday afternoon. Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected. Localized higher totals are possible and flash flooding may develop, especially late this afternoon through tonight.
Chautauqua County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Chautauqua, Labette, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 02:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Chautauqua; Labette; Montgomery FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in South Central Kansas, Butler and Cowley. In Southeast Kansas, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Greenwood, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * Scattered to numerous clusters of showers and thunderstorms will continue to impact portions of southeast Kansas through about mid-morning. Pockets of very heavy rainfall and localized flooding are likely.
Adair County, OKweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Adair by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 02:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Adair FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Tulsa has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of Arkansas and northeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison and Washington AR. In northeast Oklahoma, Adair. * Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * Showers and thunderstorms are expected to expand in coverage this morning across portions of northeast Oklahoma into northwest Arkansas, ahead of an upper level wave. Intense rainfall rates may lead to localized flash flooding.
New Castle County, DEweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-18 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: New Castle FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of northern Delaware...New Jersey and Pennsylvania...including the following areas...in northern Delaware...New Castle. In New Jersey...Camden, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean, Eastern Monmouth, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Northwestern Burlington, Ocean, Salem, Somerset, Southeastern Burlington, Sussex, Warren, and Western Monmouth. In Pennsylvania...Berks, Carbon, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Monroe, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, Western Chester, and Western Montgomery. * From Saturday afternoon through late Saturday night. * Thunderstorms with locally heavy rain are expected to affect eastern Pennsylvania, northern Delaware and New Jersey from Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are anticipated in a short amount of time with local amounts up to 3 to 5 inches possible.
Beaver County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Beaver, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 21:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-15 23:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Beaver; Iron FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN BEAVER AND NORTHWESTERN IRON COUNTIES At 959 PM MDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 7 inches of rain have fallen across portions of the warned area northwest of Lund. Jensen Spring reported 1.18" of rain in an hour on the periphery of the heaviest rainfall. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lund. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 14:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gila A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM MST FOR GILA COUNTY At 229 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Carrizo moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fort Apache Reservation. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Broome County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan, Tioga by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 22:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-18 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Delaware; Otsego; Sullivan; Tioga FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan and Tioga. In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming. * Through late Saturday night. * * Thunderstorms move into the area by Saturday afternoon and continue through the rest of the day. Heavy rainfall with rainfall rates in excess of 2 inches per hour are possible in the heaviest downpours. That amount of rainfall may cause flash flooding, especially in areas that recently received heavy rain.
Ontario County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Ontario by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-18 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Ontario FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT The National Weather Service in Buffalo has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of western New York, including the following county, Ontario. * From 11 PM EDT this evening through late Saturday night. * An area of low pressure will track northeast across Ohio tonight along a stationary front that stretches all the way east through western and central New York. This area of low pressure will then track east across western NY and the Finger Lakes region on Saturday. Moderate to heavy rain will enter far western NY tonight and then track eastward across the region through Saturday evening. Thunderstorms are possible and due to recent substantial rainfall, localized flooding is a concern. One hour flash flood guidance is 1 to 2 inches across a majority of the region. This could easily be reached, especially if training thunderstorms or organized areas of slow moving heavy rain occur near Metro areas and locations prone to flooding. Rises on rivers and creeks are also expected. However, the rivers and creeks of most concern at this time are the Buffalo Creeks, where minor to even some moderate flooding may occur due to an additional 2 to 2.5 inches of rainfall that is expected by Saturday afternoon.
Bourbon County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bourbon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 04:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Bourbon FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN BOURBON AND NORTHWESTERN VERNON COUNTIES At 458 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Fort Scott, Fulton, Marmaton, Richards, Deerfield, Metz, Stotesbury and Hammond. This includes the following low water crossings West Fork Pryor Creek at Blair Road. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Lincoln County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 00:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 02:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Lincoln FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTY At 1246 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms that produced heavy rain south of Highway 93 which would flow to Highway 93 near mile marker 40 to 102 including Caliente. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in this area and flash flooding is imminent or ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of washes, parts of Highway 93 between Hiko and Caliente, as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Rain has ended in this area and no additional rainfall is expected, however flow from earlier may continue to pose a flash flood threat. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Pike County, OHweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pike, Scioto by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 17:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-16 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pike; Scioto A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR EASTERN PIKE AND NORTHERN SCIOTO COUNTIES At 548 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lucasville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Waverly, Piketon, Clarktown, Lucasville, Beaver, Wakefield, Stockdale, Minford, State Route 335 at State Route 776, Givens, Mcdermott, Ladd, Mount Joy, Bear Creek, Lake White and Germany. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Broome County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan, Tioga by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 22:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-18 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Delaware; Otsego; Sullivan; Tioga FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan and Tioga. In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming. * Through late Saturday night. * * Thunderstorms move into the area by Saturday afternoon and continue through the rest of the day. Heavy rainfall with rainfall rates in excess of 2 inches per hour are possible in the heaviest downpours. That amount of rainfall may cause flash flooding, especially in areas that recently received heavy rain.
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 21:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Get out of Granite Creek! Flash flooding is imminent or occurring. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE GRANITE CREEK BASIN REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 925 PM MST, gauge reports indicated that water levels were beginning to recede on Granite Creek in Prescott. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.25 inches are possible in the warned area. Elevated water along Granite Creek will continue to impact areas from Prescott downstream to Watson Lake. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding in and around the Granite Creek basin. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Granite Creek basin. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Prescott, Downtown Prescott and White Spar Campground. This includes the following highways State Route 89 between mile markers 308 and 311...and between mile markers 314 and 315. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Labette County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Labette, Neosho by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 08:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-19 17:43:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. KSC099-133-170145- /O.EXT.KICT.FL.W.0045.000000T0000Z-210719T2243Z/ /PPFK1.2.ER.210716T1127Z.210717T1200Z.210719T1043Z.NO/ 844 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday afternoon... The Flood Warning continues for the Neosho River near Parsons. * Until Monday afternoon. * At 8:01 AM CDT Friday the stage was 22.3 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.4 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Flood waters spread over fields to a distance of 1 and one fourth miles. Several county roads, mainly along the left bank are inundated. Several residents which live along the right bank in the vicinity of Highway 400 may experience water entering their homes at basement levels. Target Area: Labette; Neosho The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Neosho River near Parsons affecting Neosho and Labette Counties. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Neosho River Parsons 21.0 22.3 Fri 8 am CDT 26.4 25.7 20.3
Adair County, OKweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Adair, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 12:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Adair; Delaware FLASH FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch for portions of Arkansas and northeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison and Washington AR. In northeast Oklahoma, Adair and Delaware will expire at 1 PM CDT this afternoon. The Flood Watch is cancelled. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Ballard County, KYweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ballard by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 15:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-16 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ballard A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CARLISLE AND SOUTHERN BALLARD COUNTIES At 425 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wickliffe, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Barlow, La Center and Lovelaceville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

