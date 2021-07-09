Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duval County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal St. Johns by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 11:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal St. Johns SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL ST. JOHNS AND SOUTHEASTERN DUVAL COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM EDT * At 500 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Unf, moving southeast at 15 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Unf, Ponte Vedra Beach, Neptune Beach, Palm Valley, Sawgrass, Baymeadows, Craig Field, San Pablo and Fort Caroline.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
City
Palm Valley, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
County
Duval County, FL
City
Neptune Beach, FL
County
Saint Johns County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Severe Weather#National Weather Service#Coastal Duval#17 30 00#Nws Jacksonville#North Central St#Unf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
NWS
Related
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe with death toll over 120

SCHULD/ERFTSTADT, Germany, July 16 (Reuters) - German officials feared more deaths on Friday after "catastrophic" floods swept through western regions, demolishing streets and houses, killing more than 100 people and leaving hundreds more missing and homeless. Communications were cut in many areas and entire communities lay in ruins after swollen...

Comments / 0

Community Policy