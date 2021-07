WEST FARGO — After a summer with no fair food, rides or 4-H competitions due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Red River Valley Fair is back for 2021. The RRVF opened Friday, July 9, and will run through July 18 with the midway opening at noon Friday through Sunday and at 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Closing time will be determined each night by the carnival and crowd size.