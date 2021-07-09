Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Law Firms Monitor Delta Variant Spread, as Leaders Plan Office Return Policies

By Andrew Maloney
Law.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany law firm leaders are eagerly directing their workforces to return to offices this summer or they are crafting return-to-office guideline plans for this fall. But the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant is giving some firm leaders pause as they actively monitor the spread of the variant. While it...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Firms#Delta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
TravelThegardenisland.com

State: Delta variant likely spreading

LIHU‘E — In the last week, the county has confirmed 36 new COVID-19 cases, 28 of which have been linked to community transmission, the county reported Wednesday. Eight new infections reported Wednesday are in adults. Six are attributed to community transmission, and the rest were related to mainland travel. The community-acquired cases were close contacts of previously-announced cases, the county stated in a press release.
LawLaw.com

Paul Hastings Walks Back Office Return Policy | House General Counsel's Office Sees Departures | Operator of Wish Fintech Platform Hit With Securities Suit: The Morning Minute

Want to get this daily news briefing by email? Here’s the sign-up. PAUL HASTY - Some law firm leaders may have taken the recent relaxing of mask requirements around the U.S. as a cue that life was returning to its pre-pandemic state. But as Law.com’s Patrick Smith reports, Am Law 50 firm Paul Hastings recently learned the hard way that there’s no going back—at least not five days a week. On May 28, the firm issued an internal memo outlining its office return policy, saying that “by default, we should work from the office when we are able.” But in a June 22 follow-up memo obtained by Law.com, the “by default” language used in the first memo was absent. What’s more, the firm said it was issuing another statement to “allay any potential concerns or misperceptions about our September 7 return to work plan” and “to reinforce that remote work and increasing levels of flexibility in our work arrangements will remain hallmarks of how we operate.” So what exactly happened? A recruiter, speaking on background, told Smith they started receiving inquiries from associates at Paul Hastings looking to make a move just after the May 28 memo was sent. “It sounds like Paul Hastings got wind of some of that and said ‘never mind, we’re only going to expect you to come in a minimum of three days a week,’” the recruiter said. Maybe the firm’s first memo would have gone over better if it had hired everyone their own personal trainer?
ImmigrationLaw.com

Immigration Changes and Considerations in a Nearing Post-COVID-19 World

The Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has impacted immigration processes considerably over the past 18 months. Now that COVID-19 vaccines are broadly available and as people start to return to the pre-COVID-19 way of life, it is important to reevaluate immigration practices to ensure they are in line with legal requirements, and review issues that will continue to impact employment immigration in the months ahead.
Lincoln County, NVlccentral.com

COVID-19 Delta variant spreading across the country

Grover C. Dils Medical Center reports there have been two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 10 days within the county. Though a large percentage of the United States is now vaccinated against COVID-19 and states have reopened, a new strain of the coronavirus may make things more complicated. The Delta variant of the […]
POTUSAOL Corp

As the Delta variant spreads, should the vaccinated be worried?

The Delta variant now accounts for half of the COVID-19 cases in many areas of the U.S., President Biden said Tuesday, urging unvaccinated Americans to get the COVID-19 shots as the U.S. faces a dramatic rise in the "hypertransmissible" variant of the coronavirus. His plea included reassurances about the strength of the COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S.
California StateNew York Post

California virus cases rising as delta variant spreads

California broadly reopened its economy barely two weeks ago and since then an especially contagious coronavirus variant has spread among the unvaccinated, a development that has health officials on edge and already has prompted Los Angeles County to strongly recommend everyone resume wearing masks inside. The nation’s most populous state...
Public HealthPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Poorer nations 'perilously at risk' as delta variant spreads

More than 4 million people have officially died from COVID-19 globally, but the actual number is almost certainly much higher. As wealthy nations with high vaccination rates like the U.S. begin emerging from the pandemic, the disease is accelerating in parts of the world. Nick Schifrin begins the report, and Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist watching the delta variant closely joins Judy Woodruff.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Commanding general at Fort Rucker in Alabama orders ALL soldiers to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination if they are not wearing a face mask as the military mulls making the jab compulsory when it gets full FDA approval

The commander of Fort Ruckus in Alabama has ordered that all military personnel who are not vaccinated wear face masks while on base. Major General David J. Francis, who has commanded the base since 2019, updated the rules on Tuesday. Alabama is seeing a rise in COVID cases, and has...
Pima County, AZazpm.org

Spread of delta variant underscores importance of COVID vaccine

This week Pima County rescinded its COVID-19 emergency resolution that the board of supervisors enacted in March of last year. It comes as county health officials announced that 70% of eligible, adult residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine. But for those who remain unvaccinated, including children, the so-called delta variant presents a threat as it becomes the dominant strain across the United States. We discussed the risks with University of Arizona epidemiologist Michael Worobey.
Wisconsin Statensarrow.com

Delta variant spreading in Wisconsin, infection rates increasing

COVID-19, especially the Delta variant, is still spreading in communities across Wisconsin, warned Department of Health Services (DHS) Julie Willems Van Dijk at a joint press conference with Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases July 9. Full text available to subscribers only. If you are...
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing.

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing. According to the most recent data, cases of the highly infectious Delta version of COVID-19 have increased dramatically in five U.S. states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided data on the Delta variant’s prevalence in 25 states...
LawLaw.com

Ethical Issues Presented by Cyber Tech in Attorney-Client Communications

The use of technology in a law office or legal department raises many ethical issues concerning how confidential and privileged electronic information must be stored, shared, and protected. These issues are heightened where attorneys and staff work remotely, as the protections that such information may enjoy in the traditional office setting may not exist at the home office or other remote location.

Comments / 0

Community Policy