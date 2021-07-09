Is Ashes of Creation down? How to check the server status

The Company of Heroes franchise is returning with Company of Heroes 3, a modern approach to a real-time strategy game from the late 2000’s era of gaming. Everything is being upgraded, and the development team at Relic Entertainment wants to take a community approach to the game’s development. Because they want the community involved as much as possible, they’ve released a pre-alpha demo for players to try out to provide feedback for the development team to help guide the course for the rest of the game. Here’s how you can play the Company of Heroes 3 pre-alpha demo.