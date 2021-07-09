Cancel
Biden to nominate Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti to be U.S. ambassador to India

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden plans to nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to be the U.S. ambassador to India, the White House said on Friday. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Leslie Adler)

