3 people found dead inside boat on Lake St. Clair identified
FOX 2 - The three people found dead in the cabin of a boat on Lake St. Clair recently, have been identified by the Macomb County Sheriff's Office. On-board the boat, were 43-year-old Jason Miron of Grand Rapids, 41-year-old Stephanie Arzola and 60-year-old Mark Matthews of Williston, North Dakota. A lab-pointer mix dog that belonged to Matthews also died, while the 38-foot Chris Craft boat was registered out of Harrison Township.www.fox2detroit.com
