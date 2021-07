Oil prices continued to fade overnight, as markets that were already heavily long weighed up the implications of the apparent higher baseline production levels for the UAE. More importantly to markets, though, is whether it will lead to a flurry of demands from other members for similar concessions, leading to the spectre of much higher volumes of oil hitting global markets as growth start to slow in parts of the world. OPEC’s monthly report overnight lifted its consumption forecast to above pandemic levels for 2022, but oil prices refused to halt their downward move.