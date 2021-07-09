Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Plata County, CO

San Juan Basin Public Health Jurisdiction Surpasses White House Goal of Vaccinating 70% of Adults by July 4th

sjbpublichealth.org
 9 days ago

Combined Vaccination Rate for Adults in La Plata and Archuleta Counties Surpasses 70%, Unvaccinated Residents Urged to Protect Themselves as Delta Variant Spreads. San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) is pleased to announce it has surpassed the Federal goal of delivering at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to the combined adult population of La Plata and Archuleta counties. More than 70% of adults aged 18 and up have started their COVID-19 vaccine series across the SJBPH health district. SJBPH recognizes every community member who has stepped up and gotten vaccinated, and thanks the many volunteers, partner providers, community organizations, and stakeholders for their efforts toward reaching the Biden Administration’s goal.

sjbpublichealth.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
La Plata County, CO
City
Pagosa Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
City
Durango, CO
City
Bayfield, CO
Local
Colorado COVID-19 Vaccines
La Plata County, CO
Government
La Plata County, CO
Health
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Vaccinations#Archuleta Counties#Sjbph#Covid#The White House#Pfizer#Federal And State#Biden Administration#Ciis#Jogan Health#Pagosa Farmers Market#E Pagosa St#West Campus Court#Durango Saturdays#Alpine Forest Dr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
Related
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy