San Juan Basin Public Health Jurisdiction Surpasses White House Goal of Vaccinating 70% of Adults by July 4th

Combined Vaccination Rate for Adults in La Plata and Archuleta Counties Surpasses 70%, Unvaccinated Residents Urged to Protect Themselves as Delta Variant Spreads. San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) is pleased to announce it has surpassed the Federal goal of delivering at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to the combined adult population of La Plata and Archuleta counties. More than 70% of adults aged 18 and up have started their COVID-19 vaccine series across the SJBPH health district. SJBPH recognizes every community member who has stepped up and gotten vaccinated, and thanks the many volunteers, partner providers, community organizations, and stakeholders for their efforts toward reaching the Biden Administration’s goal.