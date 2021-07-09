Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Dasychira | Digital rituals and releasing the Dybbuk Box Diablo NFT

By Nate Rynaski
flaunt.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Dasychira continues the ritual begun in their video for “Eternal Family” off of their Hollywood Forever mixtape, minting the Dybbuk Box Diablo as an NFT, now available through Async Art. The box, originally purchased for the “Eternal Family” video—directed by Charlie Grant and Guilherme Santos—cursed and wretched, later disappeared after shooting the video. Now, Dasychira passes the box onto others via the digital realm it left to, much like the owner of the original Dybbuk box, as legend says, passed off as a gift to others.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dybbuk Box#Rituals#Dasychira Digital#Nft#Async Art
