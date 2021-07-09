Dasychira | Digital rituals and releasing the Dybbuk Box Diablo NFT

Bad tuner is challenging the mold when it comes to thumping house music. He may not be a household name quite yet, but the influence of this Brooklyn-based, multi-instrumentalist has been rippling across the industry all year and he continues to bless us with music that feels brand new but simultaneously crawling with nostalgia. From a portfolio that boasts remixes for TOKiMONSTA to Two Another and performances alongside A-Trak to Bon Entendeur to name a few, bad tuner is definitely one we’re keeping up with for 2021 and beyond.