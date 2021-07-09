Steelers potential free agent targets during the 2022 offseason

The Steelers will have money to spend during the 2022 offseason and they could pay some major bucks in free agency. It is going to be a very interesting offseason for the Steelers when this upcoming season ends. They are projected to have a little over $75 million in cap space during this upcoming offseason according to overthecap.com. That is some ridiculous spending money to have when free agency comes to play. The black and gold will re-sign many top players like T.J. Watt and company before the free agency process begins, so that cap space will come down some.