MLB The Show 21: How to complete Milestone Billy Williams Player program

The third month of the 2021 MLB season is in the books, and that means it’s time for yet another Monthly Awards program in MLB The Show 21. Last month, Blue Jays infielder Marcus Semien was the Lightning card, and that program is still available. But on July 8, Sony San Diego released the third Monthly Awards program of 2021. This time, a 98 OVR Lightning player item of Nationals outfielder Kyle Schwarber is up for grabs in this program, one that is for June. So, what do you need to do to unlock Schwarber, plus all the other rewards in this program? Let’s go over what you need to know.