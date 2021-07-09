Cancel
MLB The Show 21: How to complete Milestone Billy Williams Player program

By Chris Studley
gamepur.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 2, San Diego Studios kicked off the 4th Inning Program for MLB The Show 21. This program includes several big rewards, including two Kitchen Sink Choice packs, a Boss Choice pack featuring three 99 OVR cards, and a 90+ OVR Live Series pack. To make the grind a little bit easier, SDS released a new Player program for the 4th Inning Program on July 9. A new 95 OVR Milestone Billy Williams is up for grabs, as MLB The Show players can not only pick up a card than can be used towards the Mariano Rivera collection, but also receive 35,000 XP upon completing the program.

