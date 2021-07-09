Cursed canceled at Netflix; season 2 not happening

Bailey’s music career has been cut short again. Netflix has cancelled Country Comfort so, there won’t be a second season of this multi-camera comedy series. Created by Caryn Lucas, Country Comfort stars Katharine McPhee, Eddie Cibrian, Ricardo Hurtado, Jamie Martin Mann, Pyper Braun, Shiloh Verrico, and Griffin McIntyre, with Eric Balfour and Janet Varney in recurring roles. When her career and personal life get derailed, an aspiring young country singer named Bailey (McPhee) takes a job as a nanny for a rugged cowboy named Beau (Cibrian) and his five children. With a never-give up attitude and loads of Southern charm, the newbie-nanny is able to navigate the family dynamics and be the mother figure they’ve been missing. To her surprise, Bailey also gets the band she’s been missing in this musically talented family who help get her back on the road to stardom.