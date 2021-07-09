Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Cursed canceled at Netflix; season 2 not happening

cartermatt.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnfortunately, Netflix’s Cursed was not blessed enough to get another season. Today, it was confirmed that the streaming service is moving on, and has no plans to order another batch of episodes. So what happened here? The Katherine Langford series initially had a good bit of hype around it —...

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katherine Langford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & Videostvseriesfinale.com

Country Comfort: Cancelled by Netflix; No Season Two for Katharine McPhee and Eddie Cibrian Sitcom

Bailey’s music career has been cut short again. Netflix has cancelled Country Comfort so, there won’t be a second season of this multi-camera comedy series. Created by Caryn Lucas, Country Comfort stars Katharine McPhee, Eddie Cibrian, Ricardo Hurtado, Jamie Martin Mann, Pyper Braun, Shiloh Verrico, and Griffin McIntyre, with Eric Balfour and Janet Varney in recurring roles. When her career and personal life get derailed, an aspiring young country singer named Bailey (McPhee) takes a job as a nanny for a rugged cowboy named Beau (Cibrian) and his five children. With a never-give up attitude and loads of Southern charm, the newbie-nanny is able to navigate the family dynamics and be the mother figure they’ve been missing. To her surprise, Bailey also gets the band she’s been missing in this musically talented family who help get her back on the road to stardom.
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

Mr. Iglesias Season 3 Release Date | Netflix Cancels Mr. Iglesias Abruptly

Mr. Iglesias became an instant hit comedy series that premiered on Netflix sometime in June 2019. The series premiered nearly two years, and the first season was commissioned for a 10-episode season which was released at once on Netflix. The series changed its dropping episodes when the second season was...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Mr. Iglesias Cancelled, Netflix Continuing On The Cancellation Train

Netflix has gone on a cancellation spree over the past few months, giving the axe to everything ranging from comedies (including Mr. Iglesias) to dramas to even a brand new superheroes series. Now, the streamer has added another show to the list of projects that won't be coming back for another season. Katherine Langford's Cursed has been cancelled after one season.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Mr. Inbetween season 4: Is it renewed, canceled over at FX?

Following tonight’s finale at FX, can you expect an Mr. Inbetween season 4 renewal? Or, is it more likely that the show is canceled? We have a few different things that we’re going to talk through within this piece!. Let’s kick things off here with this: The bad news. Prior...
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

Why did Netflix Cancel Jupiter’s Legacy?

Superhero television dramas are always a great way to amaze the audience but what happened to Jupiter’s Legacy? The show that promised a lot of action, drama and entertainment seem to be cancelled by Netflix in less than a month after its premiere. Do you want to know why Netflix cancelled Jupiter’s Legacy? We have here everything you need to know about this sudden cancellation and further plans.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Flash season 7 episode 18 (finale) spoilers: The end of the war?

Next week on The Flash season 7 episode 18, we’re going to see one of the most epic episodes yet. We don’t know how else you’d describe the season finale! Through “The Heart of the Matter, Part 2” you will see the culmination of the Godspeed War. We’re finally seeing this army whittled down to the true villain at the center of it, and we hope that the writers can cram everything in. We still wish that a villain like this had a little bit more of an opportunity to shine.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Bridgerton season 2 spoilers: Romance and a whole lot more

We know that we’re going to be waiting a long time still to see a Bridgerton season 2 — just go ahead and be prepared for that now. There’s no reason for Netflix and the production to hurry things along! They know that they already have a big hit on their hands, so what’s the point shoving things forward before they really need to?
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix Blindsides Fans by Canceling 4 Comedies at Once

Netflix has no problem finding successful dramas and limited series, but the streaming giant's ongoing search for its next big sitcom hit will continue. On Friday, Netflix admitted defeat by canceling four sitcoms all at once, including one starring Kevin James and another featuring comedian Gabriel Iglesias. The Crew and Country Comfort are ending after one season, while Mr. Iglesias and Bonding are ending with two seasons, reports Deadline. The move came a few days after the streamer canceled Jamie Foxx's Dad Stop Embarrassing Me.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Challenge season 37 trailer, premiere date: ‘Spies, Lies, and Allies’

Season 37 is going to be airing on MTV on Wednesday, August 11 — why not take a larger look at what to expect?. Today, the network revealed a first look at some of the action that is coming, alongside the subtitle of Spies, Lies, and Allies. Does anyone else not love the title here at all? It feels far too bulky, and it’s a lot like Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers, easily one of the worst names that this franchise ever had.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Video games on Netflix? Apparently it’s actually happening

Netflix is seemingly making a big push into video games, because clearly movies and TV just aren’t enough for the streaming giant. A Netflix spokesperson reportedly told The Hollywood Reporter that it's expanding into video games and to do so it has hired Mike Verdu, who previously worked at both Oculus and EA, as "vice president of game development."
TV Seriescartermatt.com

iCarly revival renewed for season 2 by Paramount+

Paramount+ didn’t need to see the iCarly revival make it to the end of its season before deciding on its future. After all, today they officially confirmed that the Miranda Cosgrove series will be coming back for more!. We can’t say that we’re altogether surprised about this at all. The...
TV SeriesComicBook

The Last of Us HBO TV Show Reveals New Castings

HBO's upcoming The Last of Us TV series has now added a number of new names to its ever-growing cast. In particular, three new actors were today revealed to have been joining the show, which is currently in the filming phase. And while none of these three characters are major ones within the grand scheme of The Last of Us, those familiar with the video game series should recognize some of these names.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Animal Kingdom season 5 spoilers: How long will Pope mourn?

As you look ahead towards the future of Animal Kingdom season 5, how much is Pope going to be impacted by the past? To be specific, will he be haunted long-term by the memory of Smurf?. Throughout the premiere, we saw both the younger and older version of this character...
TV & VideosPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley Professor’s Book Becomes Star Studded Netflix Show

An author who works at a Hudson Valley university is about to have his work turned into a series on Netflix featuring an all-star cast. There have been some very popular movies and shows that have hit Netflix over the past two years. The quarantine caused by the COVID-19 pandemic created a huge demand for content and I don't think anyone is ready for it to dry up. Thankfully, it doesn't look like that's happening anytime soon.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Grey’s Anatomy season 18, The Rookie season 4 premiere dates revealed

Want to know the official Grey’s Anatomy season 18 premiere date at ABC? What about what’s going on with The Rookie season 4?. Today, the network announced the bulk of their premiere dates, which includes some other shows including The Good Doctor, Dancing with the Stars, and more. There aren’t too many huge surprises among the dates released; it seems like in general, the network is eager to get back to a traditional TV schedule.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

American Horror Stories premiere: Murder House references, Easter eggs

We’ve made it through the first two episodes of American Horror Stories season 1, and these were a treat for Murder House fans. This story was set entirely around the original American Horror Story setting, and that made for a nostalgia overload from the very beginning. We know that there’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy