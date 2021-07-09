Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Oil Prices Post Gains in Friday Trading

By Bloomberg
rigzone.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Oil fell this week for the first time since May after days of volatile trading in the wake of OPEC+’s stalemate over a production increase in the near term. Futures in New York declined 0.8% this week, although the U.S. crude benchmark closed higher on Friday amid a broader market rebound. Prices whipsawed this week amid ambiguity over the future of the OPEC+ alliance and swings in the U.S. dollar. A stronger dollar makes commodities priced in the currency less attractive to investors.

www.rigzone.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shale Oil#Oil Markets#Price War#Americans#Rbc Capital Markets#Citigroup#Ice Futures Europe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
OPEC
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Oil Production
News Break
Economy
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
Thailand
News Break
Oil Prices
Country
China
News Break
Traffic
Country
South Korea
Country
India
News Break
Industry
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Energy IndustryMySanAntonio

Resurgent coronavirus undercuts oil prices

Resurgent oil prices ran into the year-long roadblock that is the COVID-19 pandemic this week, as a resurgence in COVID-19 cases undercut optimism about oil demand. Bloomberg reported prices posted the largest decline since March amid rising cases, though prices held above the $71 level. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell three of the five trading days, including a $2.12 drop Wednesday, followed by a $1.48 decline Thursday. Prices eked out a 16 cent gain Friday to close at $71.81 per barrel, down from $74.10 at Monday’s close and a 3.7 percent drop for the week. The posted price ended the week at $68.29 per barrel, according to Plains All-American.
Trafficmarketresearchtelecast.com

Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Recovers After Initial Slump

The West Texas Intermediate oil market fell at the start of the trading session on Friday but found sufficient support at the 50-day exponential moving average and perhaps more importantly at the $ 70 level to give it a lift. turn and form a kind of hammer. All of those moves suggest to us that the market appears ready to go higher, at least in the short term because it also gives the impression that we are simply digesting previous gains. At this moment the whole world is waiting to know if OPEC + is going to reach an agreement that allows production to stabilize or not, so we will have to follow that news until it is clarified.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

OPEC Projects Mixed Oil Demand Recovery

(Bloomberg) -- OPEC forecast a gradual recovery in demand for its crude this year and next, as the group closes in on a deal to revive the production still shuttered since the pandemic. The need for supplies from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries will continue to climb, remaining well...
Energy Industryamericanpeoplenews.com

Trade WTI Crude Oil for Less with Micro Futures

NYMEX West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil Futures are the world’s most liquid oil contract, and regarded as a global benchmark for oil pricing. At 1/10 the size of the standard-sized contract, Micro Crude Oil futures (MCL) provide traders of all levels an efficient and cost-effective way to gain exposure to the crude oil market.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Bitcoin Miners Eye Nuclear Option

(Bloomberg) -- Amid a heated debate over Bitcoin’s environmental toll, two companies say they have an answer on mitigating some of the negative effects: Nuclear energy. Power startup Oklo Inc. said it’s partnering with Bitcoin mining and hosting firm Compass Mining to introduce advanced fission to the energy-intensive process of minting new coins. It’s an effort, the companies say, to reduce fossil-fuel emissions from Bitcoin mining and to diversify energy sources used by the miners, who compete to verify transactions in exchange for new coins.
Traffichydrocarbonprocessing.com

Oil prices anticipate increase in production

Oil prices are sending mixed signals about the production-consumption balance in the second half of 2021 and early 2022, implying the market is currently tight but likely to see significantly more output in the near future. In the physical market, Brent’s five-week calendar spread is trading around $1.50 per barrel,...
Energy Industrythedallasnews.net

Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, Saudi Aramco, ConocoPhillips

Due to the lack of new oil and gas fields and an increasing need for fossil fuels has upsurged the demand to make improvements in the existing oil fields. Thus, the demand for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) has been increased over the past few years and will further increase with respect to rapid industrial growth and the need for crude oil, EOR is an advanced technology used in extracting crude oil which couldn't be extracted through conventional oil extraction technologies from the existing oil reservoirs. It is also known as tertiary recovery process as it takes place after primary and secondary oil recoveries. Moreover, with the increasing gap between supply and demand for crude oil and growing demand from automobile industry will significantly increase demand for EOR over the forecasted period.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Oil Prices Fall Amid Stronger Greenback and OPEC+ Uncertainty

(Bloomberg) -- Oil slid to a four-week low Thursday as the dollar strengthened and on OPEC+’s signal it may raise output soon. Futures in New York slid 2% on Thursday with a rising U.S. dollar reducing the appeal of commodities priced in the currency. Traders are watching to see whether the OPEC+ alliance sets a date to formalize a deal to hike production after delegates said Wednesday the United Arab Emirates made significant progress in resolving its standoff with Saudi Arabia. In the U.S., an inventory report this week showing expanding fuel supplies and crude production also weighed on prices.
TrafficFXStreet.com

Where are oil prices heading?

Oil prices fell yesterday following the resolution between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia. A successful execution of the deal would mean a rise in the supply of oil in coming months as the global economy recovers from the pandemic era doom. Earlier, oil prices have been on...
Trafficrigzone.com

Oil Drops After Surprise Jump in Gasoline Stocks

(Bloomberg) -- Oil fell for a second day after a surprise jump in U.S. gasoline stockpiles tempered signs that the American market has returned to robust health. Futures in New York slid near $72 a barrel after falling 2.8% on Wednesday, the most since mid-May. American inventories of gasoline and distillates -- a category that includes diesel -- both rose last week. Demand for gasoline pulled back from record levels seen at the start of the month, but average levels of consumption are returning to normal.
Industrydtnpf.com

DAP, Potash Prices Post Significant Gains Over Last Month

OMAHA (DTN) -- Retail fertilizer prices continue to move higher, led by two products -- Potash and DAP -- according to retailers contacted for the first week of July 2021. Potash was up 9% compared to last month and had an average price of $491/ton. Potash has pushed higher in recent weeks thanks to supply issues and increasing global demand.
Trafficinvesting.com

Oil Extends Losses on U.S. Stockpile Gain While OPEC+ Nears Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Oil extended losses to drop below $73 a barrel after U.S. gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly expanded, and on signs OPEC+ is closing in on an agreement to boost production after key members resumed negotiations. Futures in New York lost 0.5% after falling 2.8% on Wednesday, the most since mid-May....
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Angolan June crude output slides to 17-year low of 1.07 million b/d: ANPG

Upstream drilling, exploration work gradually starts to rebound. Angola's crude output plunged to a 17-year low of 1.073 million b/d in June, the country's energy regulator, Agência Nacional de Petróleo, Gás e Biocombustíveis, or ANPG, said July 15. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

UAE Makes Prelim Deal for OPEC+ Quota Hike

Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates has reached a preliminary deal to resolve the its standoff with OPEC+, giving the Gulf state a higher output quota, said a delegate. The proposal would need to be approved by all OPEC+ members before it can take effect and a new date for a meeting will be set soon, the delegate said, asking not to be named because the information was private.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Oil Eases From 2.5 Year High on Virus Threat

(Bloomberg) -- Oil eased from its highest closing level since October 2018 as signs of a strong U.S. crude market were offset by fears over the delta variant’s threat to demand. Futures in New York traded near $75 a barrel, after climbing 1.6% on Tuesday. American crude inventories declined substantially...
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

U.S. oil consumption surging with industry firing at full blast

America’s oil demand has soared to new heights in a remarkable turnaround from just a year ago when the pandemic sent the U.S. economy into a tailspin and decimated demand. A rolling average of U.S. total oil products supplied – an indicator of consumption – jumped to the highest seasonal level in government data going back three decades in the week ending July 2. While gasoline and diesel demand have returned to pre-pandemic levels, a surge in petroleum use for products such as plastic, asphalt, lubricants and other industrial needs is propelling the recovery.
BusinessMetro International

U.S. producer prices post biggest annual gain in more than 10-1/2 years

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. producer prices accelerated in June, leading to the largest annual increase in more than 10-1/2 years, suggesting inflation could remain high as robust demand fueled by the economy’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic strains the supply chain. The report from the Labor Department on Wednesday followed...
Trafficrigzone.com

Oil Demand Surges Back in Unusual Way

(Bloomberg) -- Oil demand is almost back, only not quite as we knew it before Covid. With global restrictions meaning fewer holidays, meals out, and services, people are spending more on their home lives. That’s caused a boom in physical goods trades, driving up demand for naphtha to make plastics,...
POTUSWashington Examiner

Another inflation siren sounding: Producer prices post record spike

Just one day after reporting the highest inflation for consumers since the Great Recession, the Bureau of Labor Statistics sounded another alarm, this time with June's producer price index. The PPI soared by 7.3% over the past year, the largest annual increase on record, and even without the "volatile" categories of food and energy, it increased by 5.6%. In the single month from May to June, the PPI increased by a full 1%, just one-fifth of a percentage point lower than January's record-setting monthly PPI.

Comments / 0

Community Policy