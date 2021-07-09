Oil Prices Post Gains in Friday Trading
(Bloomberg) -- Oil fell this week for the first time since May after days of volatile trading in the wake of OPEC+’s stalemate over a production increase in the near term. Futures in New York declined 0.8% this week, although the U.S. crude benchmark closed higher on Friday amid a broader market rebound. Prices whipsawed this week amid ambiguity over the future of the OPEC+ alliance and swings in the U.S. dollar. A stronger dollar makes commodities priced in the currency less attractive to investors.www.rigzone.com
Comments / 0