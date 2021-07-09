Cancel
Stocks

Stocks close higher, capping a 3rd straight week of gains

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA AP Business Writers
Lake Charles American Press
 7 days ago

Bond yields rebounded solidly and stock indexes notched new highs Friday as Wall Street closed out a choppy, holiday-shortened week of trading with the market's third straight weekly gain. The S&P 500 index rose 1.1% to an all-time high for the second time this week. The benchmark index more than...

StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into More Than $300,000

Investing in the stock market is one of the best ways to grow your net worth. Since 1971, the S&P 500 has generated average annual returns of 10.9%, allowing patient investors the opportunity to amass life-changing wealth due to the benefits of compound interest. But there are three specific companies...
Commerce, CAInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Erases Early Gains As Stock Market Reverses Amid Inflation Fears

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down nearly 100 points midday Friday, after erasing early gains driven by strong retail sales data. The Dow Jones industrials, S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite were all down around 0.2% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 were up modestly. Volume was lower on both major exchanges vs. the same time Thursday.
Stockswww.kiplinger.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks End Record-Setting Week in the Red

Stocks ended the week far from where they started it, with the major market indexes partaking in a broad selloff today. The declines came amid a mixed batch of economic data. On one hand, the preliminary July estimate for the University of Michigan's (UofM) consumer sentiment survey fell well below economists' estimates to 80.8 from the final June reading of 85.5, with participants citing "an accelerating inflation rate" as a top concern.
Stocksinvesting.com

Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.15%

Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Healthcare, Chemicals and Consumer Goods sectors led shares higher. At the close in Copenhagen, the OMX Copenhagen 20 rose 0.15%. The best performers of the session on the OMX Copenhagen 20 were Ambu A/S (CSE:AMBUb),...
Retailamericanpeoplenews.com

Dow jumps above 35,000 as retail sales top expectations

U.S. stock indexes edged higher on Friday as the latest retail sales data topped economists’ expectations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained about 20 points, or 0.06%, jumping above 35,000. The index closed just short of that level on Monday. The S&P 500 traded near the flatline and the Nasdaq Composite ticked roughly 0.1% higher.
Stocksactionnewsnow.com

Stocks slide despite strong retail sales

Consumers were spending like mad in June, but investors don't seem too impressed. Stocks ended Friday in the red, even though the government reported a solid rebound in retail sales for June. The Dow dropped nearly 300 points, a loss of about 0.8%. Oil stocks and banks led the way...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stock Market Rally Struggles Outside Apple; JPMorgan, Goldman, UnitedHealth, Taiwan Semi Are Key Earnings

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq traded near record highs, as Apple (AAPL) powered higher, boosted by reports of bullish iPhone production plans. But beneath the surface, market breadth continued to weaken while recent breakouts and buying opportunities struggled. JPMorgan (JPM), Goldman Sachs (GS) beat earnings views, along with other banking giants, despite weaker trading. Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) tumbled on weak margins, fueling selling in several chip names. UnitedHealth (UNH) beat views while InMode (INMD) soared on preliminary results. Delta Air Lines (DAL) and American Airlines (AAL) reported positive cash flow for the first time since the pandemic started.
StocksSpringfield News Sun

Stocks mixed in early trading, with economy in focus

Stocks were modestly lower in early trading Thursday, pulling major indexes a bit further below the record highs they marked at the beginning of the week. Stocks were modestly lower in early trading Thursday, pulling major indexes a bit further below the record highs they marked at the beginning of the week. Investors continue to be focused on where the economy is headed as the pandemic wanes and also on the latest company earnings reports.
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Close Update: US Stocks End Mostly Lower Thursday With Earnings, Fed in Focus

US stocks closed mostly lower Thursday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the Fed's accomodative monetary policy stance while investors trained sights on corporate earnings. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% to 4,360.03 while the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.7% to 14,543.13. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.2% higher at...
Businessactionforex.com

S&P 500 Wavers After Dovish Powell Statement

The US dollar declined after Federal Reserve’s Jerome Powell shrugged the latest jump in US inflation. He said that the bank will act to keep inflation under control by raising interest rates and tapering asset purchases. Still, he repeatedly said that the bank still expected inflation to ease later this year. He testified to a congressional committee a day after data showed that the headline inflation rose at the fastest pace in 13 years. This inflation was mostly because of the ongoing supply logjam that has led to challenges in shipping. It was also because of the ongoing chip shortages that has pushed the prices of new and used cars sharply higher. The US dollar will react to the latest initial jobless claims numbers and the New York and Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index.
StocksFOXBusiness

Stocks slide ahead of weekly jobless claims

U.S. stock futures were lower Thursday morning ahead of the latest reading on jobless claims. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 214 points, or 0.61%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.47% and 0.14%, respectively. The early selling comes a day after the major averages ended just...
StocksCNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Dow set to open lower ahead of Day 2 of Powell's testimony. Dow futures dropped 150 points Thursday, one day after the S&P 500 hit an all-time high but failed to close at a record. In a muted session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished slightly higher and the Nasdaq ended slightly lower. Both benchmarks were less than 1% from their record closes on Monday. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to deliver his semiannual economic testimony to the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday. He told the House Committee on Financial Committee on Wednesday that the Fed is still a ways off from altering monetary policy. He also said he expects inflation to moderate even as the latest readings this week on consumer prices and wholesale prices surged.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Gives Up Gains As These Tech Stocks Weigh; Nasdaq Gets Slammed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average struggled to hold gains Thursday afternoon, after erasing a 170-point loss despite pressure from big-cap tech stocks. The Nasdaq fell 0.9%, the S&P 500 slid 0.5% and the Dow Jones industrials gave up less than 0.1% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 were down 0.9%. Volume was lower on both major exchanges vs. the same time Wednesday.
StocksPosted by
AFP

US stocks mostly fall in profit taking after records

Wall Street stocks mostly fell Thursday despite strong corporate results, with analysts pointing to profit taking after major indices hit records in anticipation of earnings season. All three major indices had finished at records last Friday and again Monday just ahead of Tuesday's unofficial kickoff of earnings season. Wall Street has been bullish on the earnings in light of the strengthening US economy. "This could be a classic case of buy the rumor and sell the news," said Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments. "It's perfectly normal and healthy to see sellers show up after a big move up." The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.2 percent to 34,987.02.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan inches higher, GDP data caps gains

SHANGHAI, July 15 (Reuters) - China's yuan inched higher against the dollar on Thursday, to reflect some weakness in the greenback in global markets, but gains were capped by a slightly weaker-than-expected second quarter growth data. China's economy grew less robustly than expected in the second quarter, as slowing manufacturing activity, higher raw material costs and new COVID-19 outbreaks weighed on the recovery momentum. "China's Q2 GDP showed that the cyclical rebound from the pandemic has peaked. The future momentum will be more normalised and also return to more structural factors as well," said Gary Ng, economist for Asia-Pacific for Natixis in Hong Kong. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at a more than one-week high of 6.464 per dollar, 166 pips or 0.26% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4806. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4620 per dollar and strengthened to a high of 6.4602 before changing hands at 6.4658 at midday, 32 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Traders said the yuan benefited from a retreat in the dollar in morning trade after the U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell reassured that he was in no rush to tighten policy. Some currency traders said markets were still awaiting more clues to justify whether the latest cut to Chinese banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) was fine-tuning monetary policy or kickstarting a more broad-based easing cycle to prop up the economy. The PBOC partially rolled over maturing medium-term loans earlier on Thursday, while keeping the interest rates unchanged, the same day as a cut in the banks' RRR took effect. "By now, the market is likely to interpret China's RRR cut as a hawkish cut," Wang Ju, senior FX strategist at HSBC in Hong Kong, said in a note. "We think the direction of diverging monetary policy between China and the U.S. is clear, which should lead to a rebound in USD/RMB (yuan) going into year-end," she added, expecting the yuan to weaken to 6.6 per dollar at the end of this year. Despite the steady MLF rate on Thursday, China's surprise RRR cut decision has fuelled speculation about further monetary easing to underpin the economy. Some market watchers say a cut in the country's benchmark loan prime rate may be next, possibly as early as next week. By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.423, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4668 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.464 6.4806 0.26% Spot yuan 6.4658 6.469 0.05% Divergence from 0.03% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.97% Spot change since 2005 28.00% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.34 98.36 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.423 92.399 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4668 -0.02% * Offshore 6.645 -2.72% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

