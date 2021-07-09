Cancel
How to get the Iconic or Rockin’ avatar poses during Pokémon Go Fest 2021 in Pokémon Go

By Zack Palm
Cover picture for the articlePokémon Go Fest 2021 is full of new Pokémon for you to catch in Pokémon Go, and it gives you the chance to encounter rare and legendary Pokémon you normally wouldn’t encounter. Many of the benefits players will receive in this event revolve around purchasing a Pokémon Go Fest 2021 ticket, so make sure you grab your ticket before things kick off on July 17. It lasts the entire weekend, giving you plenty of time to capture as many Pokémon as you need for the event. Another benefit you will receive for purchasing the ticket is the choice between two iconic avatar poses: the Iconic or Rockin’ pose.

