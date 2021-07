The motoring world has more than its fair share of butter battles (pointless but divisive issues that lead to conflict), but perhaps few go quite as deep as the divide between where the steering wheel of a car should be — and the associated matter of which side of the road people should drive on. Americans, Italians, Germans and many other cultures hold that the driver should be sit on the left-hand side of the car and the car should sit on the right-hand side of the road; the British, Japanese, Indians and Australians, among others, say the steering wheel belongs on the right-hand side of the car and the vehicle on the left-hand side of the road.