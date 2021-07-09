Cancel
Pennington County, MN

Authorities still searching for Pennington County homicide suspect on Saturday

By Adam Kurtz
INFORUM
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe search continues for a Pennington County man, suspected by the Sheriff's Office there of being involved in a homicide. Authorities are searching for Erik James Reinbold, 44, in connection to a July 9 homicide in rural Pennington County, Minn., where Thief River Falls is located. A July 9 news release from the sheriff’s office, urges people not to approach Reinbold as he may be armed. People with information as to his whereabouts, or who have seen him, are being urged to call the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, at 218-681-6161.

