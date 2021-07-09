Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Jake Paul Trolls Conor McGregor Before UFC 264 Fight

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Paul’s feud with Conor McGregor has ratcheted up a few notches this weekend thanks to some social media sniping. The viral celebrity took aim at The Notorious’ hunger and desire to compete against the best. In a Twitter message, Paul claimed that the former UFC champion is not “authentic” and that he easily offended. Such claims are pretty wild to toss at another competitor, but this is combat sports we’re talking about. Paul is still angling for a possible boxing match with the MMA superstar. So, it will be interesting to see if the most recent salvo of insults does anything to speed that process along. Dana White has made it absolutely clear that he will not be allowing Paul inside of an octagon anytime soon on his watch. The YouTube icon also managed to deliver some pointed words toward the UFC promoter on social media as well. Check out this blast down below:

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Amanda Nunes
Person
Jake Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paul Will#Combat#Notorious#Mma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCmmanews.com

Dustin Poirier Reacts To McGregor Posting DM Request From Wife

Dustin Poirier has responded to Conor McGregor bringing his wife into the trash talk ahead of their trilogy fight. Poirier vs. McGregor 3 will headline UFC 264 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night (July 10). Poirier lost his first encounter with McGregor back in 2014 via first-round TKO. He ended up scoring the second-round TKO in the rematch in January.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Sends Bold Warning To Dustin Poirier

Khabib Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly one of the best MMA fighters in the history of the MMA world and finally ended his career while still being undefeated and at the top. Since his retirement, Khabib has been enjoying life in other ways. Khabib also revealed UFC’s short and fat heavyweight. Nurmagomedov’s...
UFCCNET

How much money did Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier make at UFC 264

Round No. 3 in the Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier saga has reached its conclusion in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with McGregor suffering a loss thanks to a freak leg break in the dying seconds of the first round. One big question: Just how much money each athlete...
UFCComplex

Sylvester Stallone Says Conor McGregor Would Be ‘Foolish’ Not to Accept Jake Paul’s Challenge

Sylvester Stallone says he fully supports a Conor McGregor vs. Jake Paul fight. TMZ caught up with the 75-year-old Rocky star just hours before McGregor faces Dustin Poirier in UFC 264. Stallone briefly broke down his predictions for Saturday’s event and then was asked about the recent drama between McGregor and Paul. As previously reported, Paul has challenged the former UFC champ to a boxing match, and even put a $50 million offer on the table. The two have continued to exchange shots throughout 2021, but they’ve yet to land a deal.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Leaks ‘Insane’ Conor McGregor Money Offer

Conor McGregor is currently one of the most well known MMA fighters in the combat sports world and his rivalry with Dustin Poirier is well known at this point in time. UFC 264 change stunned Conor McGregor fans. Khabib Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly one of the best MMA fighters in the...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Nate Diaz Allegedly ‘Scary’ Street Fighting Leaks

Firas Zahabi recently opened up on UFC star Nate Diaz stating that he does not really lose fights, rather he just runs out of time. Diaz, who has record of 20-13 in MMA and 15-11 in UFC had previously showcased a great performance when he was able to pulloff an incredible comeback against Leon Edwards at UFC 263 earlier this month. Manny Pacquiao Reveals If Spence Fight Is Canceled.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather ‘Insane’ Dustin Poirier Bet Revealed

Floyd Mayweather revealed that he won a $50,000 bet on Dustin Poirier to beat Conor McGregor at UFC 264. He tweeted, “@dustinpoirier , thanks for getting me paid!”. Floyd Mayweather went out undefeated. Many have tried multiple ways to take out the legendary boxer, but none have been able to do so. Victor Ortiz is one boxer who tried to cheat his way to a victory. Thankfully, the referee, Joe Cortez opened up about how he felt the fight was incredibly off and unfair. Vince McMahon ‘Splits Up’ WWE Couple.
Combat SportsMMAmania.com

Video: Watch Logan Paul plead for mercy during Floyd Mayweather fight

On June 6, 2021, the latest Paul-related boxing freak show fight went down featuring older brother Logan Paul against boxing great Floyd Mayweather. And while many people probably tuned in specifically to see a Paul brother get knocked out, we all left disappointed because Logan went the full eight exhibition rounds against Floyd.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Suspends Conor McGregor From UFC

UFC President Dana White has listed out some medical suspensions and it includes Conor McGregor, who suffered a leg injury at UFC 264 that will likely to keep him away for the remainder of the season. He had sustained broken tibia at the end of the opening round of Saturday’s...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan Allegedly ‘Humiliated’ Conor McGregor

UFC commentator Joe Rogan seemed to have angered Conor McGregor’s head coach, John Kavanagh. It is because the Irishman had suffered an injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 and according to Kavanagh it was not a good idea to interview McGregor straightaway at that moment. Colby Covington Drops Conor McGregor Drug Bombshell.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul Leaks Francis Ngannou Paycheck?

The YouTuber turned professional boxer, Jake Paul is set to square off against the former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley on August 28 in a boxing match. Currently the odds are in favor of Jake Paul even if Tyron Woodley is definitely the biggest opponent for Jake Paul so far. Jake Paul might be faking an injury for his upcoming boxing match against Tyron Woodley.
UFCEsquire

Watch a Doctor React to Conor McGregor’s Broken Leg at UFC 264

Controversial MMA fighter Conor McGregor was beaten again by Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Following a knockout defeat back in January, McGregor's latest rematch against Poirier ended in the first round when doctors put a stop to the fight, after McGregor broke his leg. "This is not over," McGregor told...
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jake Paul shows off shiny new Conor McGregor necklace of knockout by Dustin Poirier

Leave it to Jake Paul to turn a meme into a shiny new piece of jewelry. Ever since Paul knocked out former NBA star Nate Robinson last November, the YouTuber-turned-professional-boxer has done everything in his power to get Conor McGregor’s attention. Naturally that continued this week with a critical tweet of the former UFC two-division champion ahead of Saturday night’s UFC 264 trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier.

Comments / 0

Community Policy