Jake Paul Trolls Conor McGregor Before UFC 264 Fight

Jake Paul’s feud with Conor McGregor has ratcheted up a few notches this weekend thanks to some social media sniping. The viral celebrity took aim at The Notorious’ hunger and desire to compete against the best. In a Twitter message, Paul claimed that the former UFC champion is not “authentic” and that he easily offended. Such claims are pretty wild to toss at another competitor, but this is combat sports we’re talking about. Paul is still angling for a possible boxing match with the MMA superstar. So, it will be interesting to see if the most recent salvo of insults does anything to speed that process along. Dana White has made it absolutely clear that he will not be allowing Paul inside of an octagon anytime soon on his watch. The YouTube icon also managed to deliver some pointed words toward the UFC promoter on social media as well. Check out this blast down below: