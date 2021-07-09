Bridget Laura 'Elizabeth' (Nash) Roslin
Roslin, Bridget Laura Elizabeth Nash of Mpls, unexpectedly passed away on June 15, 2021 in Virginia. Our bright beloved Bridget left behind three young sons: Jayden-13, John Michael-8 and Jackie-5 who adored her. She is survived by her husband John Roslin, her father Michael Nash and wife Sherrill Kruse, her mother Barbie Zehr and husband Ray Zehr along with their two children Chrissy and Christopher Zehr, and her brother David Nash and wife Andi Nash and baby Q and many cherished relatives and friends. Bridget earned her undergraduate degree from Indiana University and went on to earn a graduate degree from DePaul University in Chicago in early adolescent education. A Catholic service was held for Bridget in Virginia. Bridget was a loving, sensitive and creative soul that will be forever missed. Her brother David has established a college fund for her young sons. Memorials should be directed to: gofund.me/…www.startribune.com
Comments / 0