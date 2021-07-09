Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Bridget Laura 'Elizabeth' (Nash) Roslin

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Roslin, Bridget Laura Elizabeth Nash of Mpls, unexpectedly passed away on June 15, 2021 in Virginia. Our bright beloved Bridget left behind three young sons: Jayden-13, John Michael-8 and Jackie-5 who adored her. She is survived by her husband John Roslin, her father Michael Nash and wife Sherrill Kruse, her mother Barbie Zehr and husband Ray Zehr along with their two children Chrissy and Christopher Zehr, and her brother David Nash and wife Andi Nash and baby Q and many cherished relatives and friends. Bridget earned her undergraduate degree from Indiana University and went on to earn a graduate degree from DePaul University in Chicago in early adolescent education. A Catholic service was held for Bridget in Virginia. Bridget was a loving, sensitive and creative soul that will be forever missed. Her brother David has established a college fund for her young sons. Memorials should be directed to: gofund.me/…

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depaul University#Indiana University#Mpls#Jackie 5#Depaul University#Catholic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Alton, ILedglentoday.com

Laura Ann (Flatt) Childs

Laura Ann (Flatt) Childs was born on May 24th, 1969, at Alton Memorial Hospital Alton, IL, daughter to Paula O'Neal and Edward Flatt, Jr. loving sister to Daniele Frymire with her husband Pat and son Spencer. Also, Wyatt Flatt and companion Mallorie Davidson and his daughter Madyson Flatt. Laura attended Saint Kevin's and Roxana Community School and was a 1987 graduate. Laura made so many friends and touched the lives of so many throughout her life.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Dimitri Snowden Erases Life With Ashley

Dimitri Snowden has officially erased his life with “wife” Ashley. The Seeking Sister Wife cast member completely deleted all his posts from his Instagram account. This occurred mere hours after Ashley took to the same social media forum to announce she is single. Rumors have been swirling for some time now that the couple had split. Additionally, it had been alleged Dimitri was both homeless and broke. A lot has transpired over the past few months between the couple. It is no wonder they crashed and burned.
HomelessPosted by
Amomama

Woman Leaves Her Sister Almost Homeless, Makes Big Mistake - Story of the Day

A greedy woman tricked her sick mother into transferring all their assets in her name and left her sister homeless. Not long after, karma made her learn a lesson the hard way. Catherine Stone was a wealthy woman, and when she became ill, her elder daughter, Clara, took up the role of looking after her mother, especially her mother’s business affairs.
Charitiesucsb.edu

Jeffrey Stewart and Victor Rios named MacArthur Foundation Chairs

Jeffrey Stewart, affiliated faculty member with the Gevirtz School, and Victor Rios, co-founder of the Center for Publicly Engaged Scholarship, partially housed in the Gevirtz School, have been named to John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation Chairs. Stewart is a professor of Black Studies and Rios is a professor...
Nashville, TNnashvillemedicalnews.com

Karen Winkfield, MD, PhD

Ingram Professor of Cancer Research | Department of Radiation Oncology, Vanderbilt University Medical Center. A trained vocalist, Karen Winkfield started college as a music major, but it's her work addressing health disparities that has the medical community singing her praises. Ultimately, she majored in biochemistry at Binghamton University in New...
Sumner County, TNtnledger.com

Bone McAllester Norton adds Meredith in Sumner

Bone McAllester Norton PLLC has hired Brandon Meredith, a University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law alumnus, as the firm’s newest attorney at its Sumner County office. Meredith joins Bone McAllester Norton with 13 years of legal experience at Phillips and Ingrum in Gallatin. Meredith is a veteran...
Books & LiteratureBoston Globe

Yusef Komunyakaa on reading in bed, often poetry

If you have somehow missed out on the work of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Yusef Komunyakaa, his new collection, “Everyday Mojo Songs of Earth: New and Selected Poems, 2001-2021,” makes it easy for you to catch up. Drawing on autobiography, jazz rhythms, and vernacular language, Komunyakaa has published a long list of collections since his first in 1977. The author has taught at Princeton University and recently retired from teaching at New York University. He currently lives in New Jersey.
KidsThe Jewish Press

Dear Dr. Yael

I listened to your lecture with Anenu on your line on Kol Haloshen Tuesday July 6th. I found it helpful in keying into issues regarding self-esteem. I did not take notes and I think your ideas would be so helpful to others. Please share your ideas in a column. Thank you so much.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Elizabeth T. Scott (Seine)

May 29, 1950 to June 22, 2021-Elizabeth was born in Portland Oregon. She graduated from David Douglas High School class of 1968. Elizabeth was born in Portland, OR where she graduated from David Douglas High School, class of 1968. After High School she went to OCE for two years before she got married in 1970. Elizabeth worked as a Records Administrator at the Elk Grove Unified School District for 27 yrs. After retirement in 2010, she enjoyed traveling with her husband including cruises to Alaska, Caribbean, Panama Canal, Hawaii and a 28 day cruise to the South Pacific. Her favorite vacation was the Oregon Coast, something she had not been able to do for the 38 yrs she lived outside Oregon, as an Air Force wife. She also enjoyed her hobby of crocheting and volunteering at Snow Cap Food Bank. Elizabeth is survived by her husband of 51yrs; Randall, sister; Linda M Shell (Steve), son; Bryan, four grandchildren, four great grandchildren and many friends. Elizabeth was preceded in death by parents; Joseph and Marie Dorney. For additional information visit www.greshamfuneral.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy