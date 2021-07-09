The Witcher season 2 trailer takes Geralt and Ciri to Kaer Morhen

The first full trailer for The Witcher season 2 is here, and it invites us into Geralt's home of Kaer Morhen. The home and training ground for Witchers is distant, snowy, and not at all the kind of place that Ciri is used to staying in. It's also probably the one place in the world where the majority of people wouldn't prefer Geralt drop dead than set foot inside, and the trailer includes his warm reunion with the remaining members of the School of the Wolf. There's also a good old-fashioned training montage that ends with Ciri picking up a sword and getting ready to learn a thing or two about monster slaying herself.