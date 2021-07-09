Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Interview With SaGa Director Akitoshi Kawazu: SaGa Frontier 2, Romancing SaGa, Future of the Series

By Kai Powell
wccftech.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the recent leadup of Square-Enix's recent releases of Legend of Mana and SaGa Frontier Remastered, Square-Enix offered us the opportunity to speak with Akitoshi Kawazu, Writer, Director, and numerous other hats at Square-Enix. Kawazu-san is perhaps most famous for his works with the SaGa series, a JRPG series known for its open-ended and often experimental designs. Our conversation was a brief email exchange conducted prior to the release of Legend of Mana and we've included the entirety of the Q&A below.

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akitoshi Kawazu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romancing Saga#Saga Frontier 2#Jrpg#Q A#Saga Frontier#Fuse#Remasters#Universe#Saga Scarlet Grace#Final Fantasy#Vr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
Country
Japan
Related
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Viking ARPG Tribes of Midgard Reveals Seasonal Sagas and Post Launch Support

Tribes of Midgard, that Viking-themed ARPG from Norsfell and Gearbox, revealed their Seasonal Sagas and post launch support as part of yesterday’s PlayStation State of Play. Read on for details. If you recall, Tribes of Midgard was announced last month during Summer Game Fest wherein you’ll basically defend your settlement...
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

SaGa Developer Interview – Memories of SaGa and What the Future Holds

The SaGa series is regarded as one of the best non-linear JRPG series to date. From its initial release in 1989, the series took players on adventures fine-tuned by their actions. In recent years, Square Enix has been releasing remastered versions of the series to introduce it to a global audience and allow old fans the chance to play it again on modern platforms.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Tribes of Midgard Will Include Post-Launch Content Called Sagas

Today Gearbox Software revealed that Tribes of Midgard will get post-launch content after launching this July 27th. This post-launch content is called Sagas. The Saga quests will provide lengthy objectives with great rewards exclusive to the season, including a dog! With each season providing new locations throughout Midgard. Season 1:...
Video GamesComicBook

SaGa Series Producers Reflect On the Past, Present, and Future of the Long-Running JRPG Franchise

Square Enix's SaGa series has been pioneering JRPG innovations for over 30 years. Akitoshi Kawazu, who had previously worked on the first two Final Fantasy games, created the series for Game Boy in 1989, with its first three games released as under the Final Fantasy Legend title in the West. After that, it would be seven years before another SaGa game, this time under its original title, made its way to North America, with SaGa Frontier becoming a cult classic then and recently being re-released in stellar remastered form for modern consoles. Over more than three decades, SaGa has sold more than 10 million games worldwide.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Battlefield 2042 Crossplay/Progression Confirmed, Current and Last-Gen Players Separated

Since revealing the Battlefield 2042 last month, EA and DICE have been a bit evasive about their crossplay and cross-progression plans, but today they revealed full details. Long story short, crossplay and cross-progression are in, although there will be some limitations. Crossplay will be supported between the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5, but Xbox One and PS4 players will be left out in the cold. On the other hand, cross-progression will be supported across all platforms, both current and last-gen.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

NieR Reincarnation launches July 28th with NieR:Automata crossover

Gamers waiting for the highly anticipated worldwide launch of NieR Reincarnation later this month on July 28th 2021, might be interested to know that Square Enix has announced a new in-game crossover with NieR:Automata. NieR Re[in]carnation launched in Japan during February of this year and offers gamers a role-playing game set in the realm called The Cage. During the games development series creator Yoko Taro acted as creative director, with Square Enix’s Yosuke Saito acting as co-producer.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Tribes of Midgard Trailer Showcases Season 1: The Wolf Saga - News

Gearbox Publishing and developer Norsfell Games have released a new trailer for Tribes of Midgard that showcases the first season of the game, titled "The Wolf Saga." Tribes of Midgard is set in the colorful world of the ancient Norse. Since the dawn of the Nine Realms, the Seeds of the World Tree Yggdrasil have protected and nourished Midgard—what we know as Earth. These seeds are now scattered and hidden throughout the realm. Ancient evils and enemies of Asgard seek to extinguish these flickering remnants of life to bring about Ragnarok—the end of the world. Your mission? Protect the Seeds, Viking!
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

The latest WoW raid gives closure to the Sylvanas saga

WoW's Sanctum of Domination raid went live today, climaxing with a showdown against Sylvanas Windrunner and the mysterious Jailer she's been serving. This has been the endpoint for World of Warcraft's Shadowlands expansion, and was eagerly anticipated. Now it's been beaten, and the climactic cinematic has been revealed. The fate...
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

A Fullmetal Alchemist mobile title has just been announced by Square Enix

In celebration of the Fullmetal Alchemist 20th anniversary, the beloved IP is giving fans a lot more to look forward to to feed their fandom. Square Enix has just announced a brand new Fullmetal Alchemist game on mobile, and we’re supposedly getting more details about it later this year. Unfortunately, there’s really not much to go on as of yet, since details are pretty sparse. Square Enix has been busy lately, but here’s hoping this FMA game won’t fall by the wayside.
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Win a custom Cris Tales Nintendo Switch console!

Cris Tales is a colourful 2D turn-based RPG with a gorgeous hand-drawn world, whimsical story, deep mechanics, and some strategic turn-based combat. The game is inspired by a range of classic JRPGs, such as Chrono Trigger, Final Fantasy, and Persona. In this title, you can experience the past, present, and...
Video GamesGamespot

Bravely Default: Brilliant Lights Announced For Mobile In Japan

Square Enix has announced Bravely Default: Brilliant Lights for iOS and Android platforms in Japan, which was revealed as the franchise prepares to celebrate its tenth anniversary in 2022. Several of the original crew members from the Bravely Default games are involved, as Keiichi Ajiro is returning to write an original story, while Raita Kazama will once again be responsible for key art and character design.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Final Fantasy X-3 Could Happen Someday According to FF7R Director

Tetsuya Nomura has confirmed that a rough plot synopsis exists for Final Fantasy X-3. The Kingdom Hearts head honcho said that the synopsis was written by long-time collaborator Kazushige Nojima, with Motomu Toriyama adding that the chances of it happening were not zero. What do we know about Final Fantasy...
Video Gameswccftech.com

Watch Dogs Legion Bloodline Review – Forgotten Ancestors

Watch Dogs had a rocky start to its life. The trailer blew us all away back in 2013, but the game – and particularly the protagonist – failed to set the world on fire. Aiden Pearce was a boring character surrounded by an interesting, albeit flawed, concept. The franchise since improved that from game to game, with Watch Dogs Legion ditching characters altogether, but it seems even that isn’t enough to escape the weight of Aiden Pearce as he continues to haunt the series. Bloodline, the first major DLC for Legion, follows Aiden Pearce on a prequel journey through London and is a lot of fun despite his different focus.
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Square Enix is finally fixing NieR: Automata’s awful Steam port

Announced on the official NieR: Automata Steam Store Page, a slew of improvements will finally be coming to the game. These are due to release on July 15, 2021. This is an exceedingly long time when you consider that the game was first released in March 2017. But, with a game as phenomenal as NieR: Automata late is better than never.
ComicsComicBook

Vinland Saga Officially Announces Season 2

It has been a while since Vinland Saga graced fans with any sort of update, but that has all changed for the better. In the wake of its first season, Vinland Saga left netizens begging for more, but no word was ever given on what the show's next steps would be. And now, fans have discovered the show does have plans for a second season after all.
Video Gamesotakustudy.com

NieR Re[in]carnation to Launch This Month, to Feature NieR: Automata Crossover Event

In a joint announcement by Square Enix and developer Applibot, it was today announced that when mobile game NieR: Re[in]carnation launched in North America and PAL regions this month, players will be immediately able to immerse themselves in its NieR: Automata crossover event. This will see players able to enjoy a narrative involving the characters and lore of NieR: Automata, and also be able to obtain characters including 2B, 9S and A2 through the in-game gacha system.

Comments / 0

Community Policy