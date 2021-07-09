Interview With SaGa Director Akitoshi Kawazu: SaGa Frontier 2, Romancing SaGa, Future of the Series
In the recent leadup of Square-Enix's recent releases of Legend of Mana and SaGa Frontier Remastered, Square-Enix offered us the opportunity to speak with Akitoshi Kawazu, Writer, Director, and numerous other hats at Square-Enix. Kawazu-san is perhaps most famous for his works with the SaGa series, a JRPG series known for its open-ended and often experimental designs. Our conversation was a brief email exchange conducted prior to the release of Legend of Mana and we've included the entirety of the Q&A below.wccftech.com
Comments / 0