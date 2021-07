As the U.S. prepares to celebrate the first Fourth of July out of quarantine, the D.C. region is ramping up with holiday events for everyone to enjoy all weekend long. Ooh and aah at a spectacle that never disappoints. Fireworks start at 9:09 p.m. Sunday and will be launched from both sides of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. If you’re heading down to D.C., beware the road closures. “A Capitol Fourth,” the concert that usually precedes the fireworks, will be pretaped again this year.