The Payoff of Persistence

The stars just seem to align for some entrepreneurs. But look closely, and you’ll find that their success is no accident; what might be mistaken for good luck is really a confluence of hard work and careful planning. Kristen Flaharty knows. Before launching Trilogy Laboratories, a boutique skincare product manufacturer, she spent 20 years in the pharmaceutical industry. During that time, she came to know skincare product manufacturing intimately, because her husband, a plastic surgeon, wanted to create his own line of custom skin care. Flaharty carefully researched the market, and after working with a small-batch manufacturer in Fort Myers, she purchased the company in 2014 and renamed it Trilogy Laboratories.