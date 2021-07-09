Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Benefits of Accordion Blinds for Your Space

fashionisers.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChoosing the ideal window blinds for your home can be a challenging affair. With so many options available, most people don’t know when and how to begin the search process. Blinds offer you so many benefits. That includes:. a. They make your space look stylish and neat. Most homeowners prefer...

fashionisers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cor#Energy Efficiency#E Lower
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Interior DesignPosted by
POPSUGAR

12 Above-the-Bed Decor Ideas That Will Transform the Look of Your Entire Bedroom

When it comes to decorating the space above your bed, sometimes it's easier said than done, and your bedroom wall winds up bare for a solid chunk of time (hey, we've all been there). However, if you are looking to up the creative edge of your bedroom and make your bed the focal point of the room, a little "oomph" over the bed never hurt. Lucky for you, we've found a handful of creative solutions for above-the-bed decor that are worth saving to your Pinterest board. From framed art pieces to macrame wall hangings to string lights galore, these ideas are perfect for both a bedroom or dorm room (some ideas you can even DIY!). If you want a little inspo for your current living situation, have a look at the 12 aesthetically pleasing bedroom pictures we adore, ahead.
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

The 3 Exterior Paint Colors That Help a Home Sell the Fastest

When it comes time to give your home a fresh coat of paint, there’s the always option of choosing a new color. But which shade will look the best when all’s said and done?. A huge part of a home’s marketability has to do with curb appeal — and the exterior paint color plays a major role. According to a 2019 analysis by Zillow, diving into some basic curb appeal projects — including repainting the exterior of your home — is a must when preparing a home for sale. This rings especially true during these pandemic times when buyers are more reliant on photos and virtual showings when house-hunting.
Home & GardenKTVN.com

Creating Defensible Space Around Your Home

July 21 marks the first anniversary of the Rock Farm Fire where two houses burned down over in the Arrowcreek/Galena area. A huge burn scar still serves as a reminder. Defensible space is important when it comes to keeping homes away from the risk of burning down, especially if evacuations are put into place and you have to leave your home behind.
Gardeningsnntv.com

9 Awesome Benefits of Plants in Your Home

Originally Posted On: https://www.bullettmagazine.com/9-awesome-benefits-of-plants-in-your-home/. Did you know that taking care of houseplants can benefit your lifestyle?. Keeping and collecting plants have become a habit of many people. Besides supplying us with oxygen, plants can affect our physical and mental health. They give off a serene feeling and reduce anxiety in people.
ShoppingReal Simple

17 Surprisingly Useful Decor Items From Amazon That Add Charm to Your Space—Without the Clutter

You've picked out the furniture and painted the walls. Now it's time to decorate. For many, shopping for decor can feel overwhelming, especially if you haven't determined your aesthetic yet or if you're working within a budget. Decor also has a tendency to lead to unwanted clutter, which is why it's essential to choose items that not only complement your space but also serve a purpose outside of being visually appealing.
Interior Designkellysthoughtsonthings.com

Benefits of Updating Your Bathroom and Plumbing This Summer

Are you looking for modest home improvements that can give your house a revamp? Begin with your bathroom and plumbing. Prospective buyers can be put off by an outdated bathroom and a poor plumbing system. Here are some benefits of updating your bathroom and plumbing services. Increases Your Home Value.
Interior Designlushome.com

Getting Creative with Recycling Wood Pallets for Outdoor Furniture and Home Decorating

Recycling wood pallets is a modern idea for making outdoor furniture. Shipping wood pallets are beautiful building material, perfect for creating unique furniture pieces for patios, gardens, and balconies. Wood pallets continue to be a great way to move products in bulk, but also they make fantastic home furnishings. Here is the Lushome collection of DIY ideas to make outdoor furniture for yards and balconies.
Home & Gardenkiss951.com

17 Items To Complete Your Outdoor Space

If there’s something here you decide you just Must Have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
Interior Designcityscopemag.com

How to Wow: Unique Ways to Personalize Your Space

When it comes to customizing and creating visual interest in your home,. options abound. Here, local experts give sage advice on some unique ways to. add that sought-after wow factor to your space. Rob Cuthbertson, Cuthbertson Homes. One of the best ways to create an eye-catching space is to be...
New York City, NYPosted by
Vogue Magazine

How to Give Your Space Beach House Vibes

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Why wait for a house on the beach to design your dream beach house? Whether you live in a 400 square foot studio apartment in New York City or in a home that’s many, many miles from the sea, some beach home decor will make your space feel as if it has an ocean view.
Home & GardenHouston Chronicle

Living large: Why oversized patio pavers are a top trend in outdoor design

(BPT) - More than ever, today’s homeowners are placing high value on outdoor living, investing in exterior spaces where they can relax, entertain, play and enjoy Mother Nature. Seeking not just functionality, homeowners are unleashing their creativity and infusing their personal taste into standout exterior enhancements that feature a noteworthy trend: a highly customized look using unique, oversized pavers.
Interior Designsnntv.com

Tips for Decorating and Using Your Garage Space

Originally Posted On: Creative Ideas for Your Garage | Decorating Your Garage (redmountainfunding.org) Like 80% of Americans, you probably see your garage as soon as you pull up to your house. Some homeowners use their garage exclusively for vehicle or tool storage, but did you know you can easily do a garage makeover to make better use of this part of your home? If you have an unused garage, or simply have extra space outside where your car parks, try these simple garage ideas to give it a facelift for year-round use.
Appareldetroitfashionnews.com

The Benefits of Stepping Out of Your Style Comfort Zone

When you're unsure what to wear, trying something new can be daunting. In this blog, we'll discuss the benefits of stepping outside your style comfort zone. The Benefits of Stepping Out of Your Style Comfort Zone. When you find clothing and trends that fit your body and aesthetic, it can...
Home & GardenKGUN 9

How to make the most of your outdoor space this summer

Hot Shot is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend. Summer is here, it’s finally time to be together and we’ve got the scoop on everything outdoors. From keeping unwanted pests at bay to lawn care and home maintenance tips to prevent big problems later on, we’ve got all the do’s and don’ts from a pro, so you can keep the livin’ easy this season.
Interior DesignWashington Post

Upgrade your summer space with these DIY projects

Now that summer is well underway, you may be looking around your home and feeling it isn’t exactly the Instagram-worthy place you envisioned for reuniting with family and friends. If your travel plans are still on hold, you may have some extra time to try a DIY project to catch up with your friends who learned new craft skills during the pandemic.
AnimalsMacomb Daily

Manage mosquitoes to better enjoy your outdoor space

Dine, play, and enjoy your outdoor spaces more than ever this year by managing annoying and disease-spreading mosquitoes. Use a multifaceted approach to boost your enjoyment and help keep mosquitoes away. Plan your outdoor activities when mosquitoes are less active. Females are the ones looking for a blood meal and...
Sarasota, FLsrqmagazine.com

Your Space "“ But Better

Scrambling to get the kids ready for school, packing lunches and picking out outfits can lead to a chaotic mess you simply do not have time to manage while heading out the door. With such chaos comes clutter, and with clutter comes Your Space Better - Sarasota Professional Designers to swoop in and save the day, offering hands-on help for those who just don’t want to do the dirty work. From decluttering to unpacking, downsizing to editing and reconfiguring, Your Space Better is a custom home organizing service that improves the functionality and beauty of your personal space.
Interior Designabc27.com

Getting Crafty : Chalk Paint Furniture

Revamp your old or worn down furniture with a quick coat of paint! Amy Latta joins us for Getting Crafty to show us how a coat or two of chalk paint can transform your wooden pieces into something truly special. This technique is perfect for big pieces like bed-side stands, cabinets, and even a piano, or smaller pieces like trays and picture frames.
Home & GardenHGTV

This Coffee Station Makeover Will Inspire You to Create Your Own Home-Barista Nook

A full-on home renovation can be an overwhelming undertaking in more ways than one. It’s expensive, time-consuming and — without incredible organization and vision — very difficult. That’s why interior designer and architect Nina Naqvi chooses to tackle small areas one at a time. Her latest project is a coffee corner makeover that will inspire you to tackle that oft-forgotten area of your home that hasn’t gotten the attention it deserves. Follow this guide to see how to transform your forgotten corner into your own in-home coffee shop.

Comments / 0

Community Policy