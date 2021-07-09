Cancel
Public Health

Russia blames increase in deaths in June on delta variant

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — The head of Russia’s state coronavirus task force says the number of deaths nationwide in June this year rose nearly 14% over June 2020, due to the spread of the delta variant that caused infections to soar and a record spike in deaths. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana...

