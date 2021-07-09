'The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf’ anime debuts on Netflix in August

Netflix shared one of the best teasers yet for Season 2 of The Witcher by giving people a list of the episode titles for the next season. A total of eight episodes names were shared which include references longtime players should recognize as well as hints of what’s to come. One name hasn’t yet been announced yet, presumably because it’d be too much of a spoiler for people to know about it ahead of time. These episode titles also followed the reveal of the Season 2 release date itself which will have all the episodes out before the end of the year.