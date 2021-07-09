'The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf’ anime debuts on Netflix in August
Fans of the Witcher won’t have to until the end of the year to see something new from the franchise. At WitcherCon, Netflix announced it will debut Nightmare of the Wolf on August 23rd. The company first announced the animated prequel movie at the start of last year and shared today it will focus on Geralt’s mentor, Vesemir. Korean animation house Studio Mir, best known for its work on The Legend of Korra, worked on the project, as did The Witcher showrunner Lauren Hissrich.www.engadget.com
Comments / 0