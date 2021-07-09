Cancel
Public Safety

NJ man who made racist comments charged with stalking, drug violations

By Ny Magee
TheGrio.com
 7 days ago
The New Jersey man who went viral earlier this week after his racist rant was caught on camera has been charged with stalking, damaging cars, and drug offenses. Edward Cagney Mathews, 45, of Mount Laurel, has been hit with a slew of new charges, including criminal mischief, possession of a weapon (slingshot) for an unlawful purpose, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, stalking and possession of drug paraphernalia on Thursday, per NBC Philadelphia.

The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

