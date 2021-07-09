NJ man who made racist comments charged with stalking, drug violations

The New Jersey man who went viral earlier this week after his racist rant was caught on camera has been charged with stalking, damaging cars, and drug offenses. Edward Cagney Mathews, 45, of Mount Laurel, has been hit with a slew of new charges, including criminal mischief, possession of a weapon (slingshot) for an unlawful purpose, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, stalking and possession of drug paraphernalia on Thursday, per NBC Philadelphia.