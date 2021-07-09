Cancel
Mike Golic Blasts ESPN For How They’ve Handled the Ongoing Saga Involving Maria Taylor and Rachel Nichols

By Luke Norris
 7 days ago
As the saga involving ESPN personalities Maria Taylor and Rachel Nichols continues, longtime (now former) ESPN employee and former NFL player Mike Golic has chimed in on the matter and is blasting his former employer for how they’ve handled the situation. Rachel Nichols said that Maria Taylor was being given...

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

