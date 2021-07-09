Cancel
Joplin, MO

Available pets: Lego

Meet Lego.  Courtesy | Joplin Humane Society

Meet Lego. This 4- to 5-year-old female boxer mix has been inside the shelter since June 16. She has a high energy level, so, if adopted, she will need plenty of daily exercise. Described as “loose and wiggly,” she comes to you when called. Lego does pull on a leash, but this can be resolved with obedience training. She’s also food motivated and knows both “sit” and “down” commands. She gets along with other dogs but is not a fan of cats in the shelter environment. To adopt Lego, call the Joplin Humane Society at 417-623-3642 or visit him at 140 E. Emperor Lane.courtesy | joplin humane society

