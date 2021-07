TRAFALGAR, Ind. — Violet Sizemore still lights up when she remembers the day her late husband was called to become a pastor at a 188-year-old church in Trafalgar. “When he left the church that day I didn’t know he was going to talk to the overseer (of the church) at that time. And when he come back, he said, ‘Violet, I got the key to the church,’” she said smiling. “It was exciting."