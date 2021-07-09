Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plymouth Meeting, PA

NCCN Maintains Qualification as CMS-Approved Provider-Led Entity for the Development of Imaging Appropriate Use Criteria

By MyChesCo
Posted by 
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® has again qualified as a provider-led entity (PLE) for the Medicare Appropriate Use Criteria (AUC) Program by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the nation’s largest health payer. NCCN earned its initial qualification in 2016 when CMS launched the new program to increase the rate of appropriate advanced diagnostic imaging services provided to Medicare beneficiaries.

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Plymouth Meeting, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Imaging#Cms#Medicare#Cancer Treatment#Auc#Cms#Md#Nccn Guidelines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
IndustryPosted by
MyChesCo

Evrys Bio Awarded $34 Million from Department of Defense

DOYLESTOWN, PA — Evrys Bio has been awarded a $34.3 million contract from the Department of Defense (DOD) to develop a drug, simultaneously effective against multiple high-risk viral agents. The proposed drug intends to improve disease survival after exposure to one or more viruses from three families: alphaviruses, arenaviruses and...
Chester County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Safeguard Scientifics Announces Pending Acquisition of Flashtalking by Mediaocean

RADNOR, PA — Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE: SFE) this week announced that Flashtalking signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by Mediaocean. The combined entity will leverage Flashtalking’s best-in-class solutions for primary ad serving, creative personalization, identity management, and verification with Mediaocean’s mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising used by the world’s leading brands and agencies.
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

FTC: Berkshire Hathaway Energy Terminates Acquisition of Dominion Energy

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In response to the announcement that Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company’s Kern River Gas Transmission Pipeline has terminated its acquisition of rival Dominion Energy, Inc.’s Questar Pipeline, the FTC Bureau of Competition Acting Director Holly Vedova issued this statement:. “[This week], following an investigation by FTC staff with...
Radnor Township, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Lincoln Financial Group Earns Sixth Consecutive 100% Score on Disability Equality Index

RADNOR, PA —Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) this week announced that for the sixth consecutive year, the company has been named as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion, earning a 100% score on the 2021 Disability Equality Index® (DEI). A joint initiative between the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN, the DEI recognizes Lincoln’s continued commitment to creating an accessible, inclusive environment for people with disabilities.
Personal FinancePosted by
MyChesCo

CFPB and FDIC Release Enhanced Version of Money Smart for Older Adults

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) announced the joint release of an enhanced version of the award-winning financial education curriculum, Money Smart for Older Adults. The enhanced version includes a new section to help people avoid “romance scams” and an updated resource guide. The enhancements to Money Smart for Older Adults are based on stakeholder feedback and recent research conducted by the FDIC and CFPB for this collaborative effort.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Qlik Modernizes Partner Program

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Qlik® this week announced a new Cloud Services track, which will help partners navigate shifting technology needs, new customer buying behaviors and evolving partner ecosystems through a collaborative engagement with Qlik. The new track enables partners to join in the growth trajectory of cloud and transform their businesses to a lifetime value model focused on service, success and solutions.
Health ServicesPosted by
MyChesCo

Maxx Orthopedics Announces First Primary Total Knee Arthroplasty

NORRISTOWN, PA — Maxx Orthopedics, Inc., and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions together announced the successful study initiation and first patients to be implanted with the new, all polymer, PEEK-OPTIMA™ femoral knee component for primary total knee arthroplasty (TKA). This pre-market, global feasibility study is designed to assess the safety and efficacy of the PEEK-OPTIMA™ femoral knee component in patient candidates receiving primary TKA.
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

Patriot Growth Insurance Services Raises Additional Capital to Support Continued Growth

FORT WASHINGTON, PA — Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC this week announced that it has closed on a new round of financing in support of its aggressive organic and acquisition-driven growth strategy. The additional capital represents another significant expansion of Patriot’s existing debt facility; this raise was co-led by existing lenders Antares and Morgan Stanley Private Credit. Barings LLC serves as Administrative Agent on the facility.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
MyChesCo

The Lung Association Applauds Pennsylvania’s Environmental Quality Board’s Rulemaking

HARRISBURG, PA — On Tuesday, July 13th, members of Pennsylvania’s Environmental Quality Board (EQB) voted to approve a rulemaking authorizing Pennsylvania to participate in the CO2 budget trading program, known as the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). American Lung Association Director of Advocacy in Pennsylvania Molly Pisciottano stated, “The changing...
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

Virion Therapeutics Announces New Board Members

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Virion Therapeutics, LLC announced M. Michelle Berrey, M.D., M.P.H. and Williamson “Bill” Bradford, M.D., Ph.D. have joined the Company’s Board of Directors. In addition, Dr. Teresa Wright has notified the company of her decision to not seek an additional term on the Board. Andrew Luber, Pharm.D., President...
San Jose, CAPosted by
MyChesCo

PennEngineering Announces Opening of San Jose, CA Office

DANBORO, PA — PennEngineering® announced this week the opening of a new office in San Jose, California. Located in the PacTrust Business Center at 780 Montague Expressway, the office expands the company’s presence in the Bay Area and provides their growing local customer base with greater access to direct local resources, including engineering support and product testing.
West Reading, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Customers Bancorp Announces Andrew B. Sachs as New General Counsel

WEST READING, PA — Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) announced this week that Andrew B. Sachs, an attorney with nearly 13 years of experience in the areas of securities and corporate law with a focus on advising companies and their boards on a variety of growth and expansion issues, has joined as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. He replaces Michael A. DeTommaso, who is retiring from these roles. DeTommaso will remain with the bank as a Senior Legal Advisor through year’s end to assist with the transition.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Announces $13 Million in Tax Credits to Improve Water Quality, Farm Sustainability

HARRISBURG, PA – Secretary Russell Redding announced the availability of $13 million in tax credits to Pennsylvania farmers for measures to improve soil and water quality. Tax credits are available through Pennsylvania’s innovative, nationally-recognized conservation financing program, Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP). “Farmers have led the way in ensuring that...
Narberth, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Empirical Consulting Solutions Acquires OpX Partners Inc.

NARBERTH, PA — Empirical Consulting Solutions has acquired OpX Partners Inc. OpX Partners is a consulting firm that focuses on attacking operational inefficiencies and improving operationally-focused processes and teams within an organization. Chris DiMascio, Principal and Founder of OpX Partners, joins ECS as an Operations Partner. Chris Lee, ECS Founder...
Chester County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Williams Issues Statement On Fair, Transparent Congressional Reapportionment Process

CHADDS FORD, PA — Rep. Craig Williams (R-Chester/Delaware) issued the following statement regarding the upcoming congressional redistricting process:. “Yesterday afternoon, my colleagues in the House announced the establishment of the most transparent congressional redistricting process in the country. Chaired by Rep. Seth Grove (R-York), the House State Government Committee will hold a series of 10 in-depth hearings across the Commonwealth starting later this month.
AgriculturePosted by
MyChesCo

USDA to Provide Pandemic Assistance to Livestock Producers for Animal Losses

Farm Service Agency Will Begin Taking Applications for indemnity program July 20th. WASHINGTON, D.C. — Livestock and poultry producers who suffered losses during the pandemic due to insufficient access to processing can apply for assistance for those losses and the cost of depopulation and disposal of the animals. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Vilsack announced the Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program (PLIP) in [recorded] remarks at the National Pork Industry Conference in Wisconsin Dells, WI. The announcement is part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. Livestock and poultry producers can apply for assistance through USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) from July 20 through Sept. 17, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy