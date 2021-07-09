NCCN Maintains Qualification as CMS-Approved Provider-Led Entity for the Development of Imaging Appropriate Use Criteria
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® has again qualified as a provider-led entity (PLE) for the Medicare Appropriate Use Criteria (AUC) Program by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the nation's largest health payer. NCCN earned its initial qualification in 2016 when CMS launched the new program to increase the rate of appropriate advanced diagnostic imaging services provided to Medicare beneficiaries.
