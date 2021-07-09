NCCN Maintains Qualification as CMS-Approved Provider-Led Entity for the Development of Imaging Appropriate Use Criteria

WEST READING, PA — Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) announced this week that Andrew B. Sachs, an attorney with nearly 13 years of experience in the areas of securities and corporate law with a focus on advising companies and their boards on a variety of growth and expansion issues, has joined as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. He replaces Michael A. DeTommaso, who is retiring from these roles. DeTommaso will remain with the bank as a Senior Legal Advisor through year’s end to assist with the transition.