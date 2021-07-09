Ira Harrison Durgan was born in Bessemer, Alabama on November 7, 1924 to the late Mary Harrison Howard and Ira James Harrison. She was educated in the public schools of Selma. She received her B.S. degree from Alabama State University and Master’s degree in Library Science from Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio. Her teaching experience began in the Dallas County Public Schools. She later served as an Assistant to the Academic Dean and a Financial Aid Officer at Selma University. She was also a Librarian for Monroe County Training School, Selma University and Selma Public Schools. She was Director of the Upward Bound (TRIO) Program at Selma University for 17 years, where her greatest concern was providing her students with the opportunity to attend college and participate in many cultural experiences.