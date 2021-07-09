Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Don't turn the convenience of telehealth into a barrier to treatment

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uVBMo_0asRDwzp00
© Getty Images

Long before the world knew of COVID-19, a decades-long healthcare crisis was playing out for patients across the country — a severe shortage of certified adult healthcare providers. Persons with disabilities, and who live with other complex congenital conditions such as spina bifida, require life-long, in-person specialized care. The global pandemic only exacerbated this crisis as more health care providers closed offices and home health aides left the workforce to protect themselves from the virus.

Complex conditions like spina bifida require frequent specialty appointments and procedures, as well as ongoing primary and home care. Our analysis of existing data revealed tens of millions of Americans are living with complex medical conditions like spina bifida, Alzheimer’s, cancer, congenital heart disorders, multiple sclerosis, and many other rare diseases.

As the pandemic caused doctors to shutter offices in an attempt to slow the spread of the deadly virus, Congress, federal agencies and insurance providers passed temporary legislation and rules that gave more flexibility to doctors to use telehealth services.

While there is no doubt that telehealth is a powerful tool that can enhance a regiment of in-person care, congressional and regulatory action must not overlook the importance of patient choice and needs for in-person care too. For many patients, telehealth was a lifeline to their doctor and needed care; and at the same time, for many it was also just a necessary bridge until they could return to the office. For adults with spina bifida, it became the only way to see one of the few specialists in this congenital condition in the nation.

As members of Congress and regulators consider creating new or making permanent the current patchwork of telehealth regulations, they must not seek rapid, unchecked action that does not factor in unique patient needs. It’s critical they do not inadvertently deter in-person visits or create a reimbursement framework that discourages either form of care while at the same time recognizing that, for some people, it may be the only way to see a specialist in rare conditions.

There are many times when a thorough physical exam is needed, requiring in-person care. Situations range from screening and diagnosing for cervical, breast and prostate cancers to treating conditions like epilepsy, spina bifida, and movement disorders and replacing medical devices.

Dr. Daniel Marchalik, medical director at MedStar Health recently told AMA Moving Medicine, "For some visits that require a physical exam, telehealth may not be the best option. His examples included "a new lump that can’t be seen on video or something that requires touch to make a diagnosis."

For some patients, a video visit makes sense, and video visits undoubtedly have a place in the menu of patient care options. Telehealth can facilitate healthcare delivery for rural residents, people with limited transportation options, and for some patients telehealth visits may be preferable to in-person care.

But for many, such as those with movement disorders or conditions that limit range of motion such as spina bifida, the precise movement and/or positioning of both the body and the camera is difficult, if not impossible.

An August 2020 study of senior citizens found more than 13 million seniors cited issues with technology, physical challenges and economic circumstances as contributing factors to them not scheduling telehealth visits.

In-person visits, whether for new patients or on a continuing basis, may help build the doctor-patient relationship and make patients more comfortable explaining their symptoms. Likewise, some patients may opt for in-person visits over telehealth because they have concerns over privacy and technology. And other patients may prefer the ease of telehealth or speak more candidly over video.

There is no doubt that telehealth is an important tool to expand healthcare options for patients, but any permanent laws or regulations must look to protect patient choice and access and be augmented with legislation to allow providers to be adequately compensated. Policymakers must not accidentally create a system that financially discourages in-person care over telehealth for patients who want or need in-person visits. However, we should not return to the former status quo in which telehealth was never an option.

As the public health emergency winds down and Congress considers the future of telehealth, it is important that a deliberative and standardized framework is established that takes into account the specific needs of diverse patient sets. Additionally, reimbursement for services must be adequately addressed to ensure that patients are not forced to accept either virtual or in-person visit.

Just as every disease and patient is different, so too are their needs. Doctors must be able to see their patients face to face and patients must be able to access and afford vital in-person care when necessary and desired.

Sara Struwe is the president and CEO of the Spina Bifida Association, the national advocacy organization which advocates for the standard of care for people living with Spina Bifida.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

269K+
Followers
28K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telehealth#Elderly People#Insurance#Epilepsy#Medical Devices#Americans#Congress#Medstar Health#Ama Moving Medicine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
Related
Health ServicesPosted by
TheStreet

American College Of Surgeons Strongly Opposes Proposed Cuts To Surgical Patient Care

CHICAGO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical care continues to be under threat in the proposed Medicare Physician Fee Schedule for calendar year 2022 (CY2022) released yesterday by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The American College of Surgeons (ACS) strongly opposes the cuts to surgical care contained within the proposed CMS fee schedule and urges Congress to address systemic challenges to stop the annual reductions in patient care.
Advocacybeckershospitalreview.com

Anthem, others launch campaign to improve at-home care for kidney patients

Nine healthcare organizations have launched Innovate Kidney Care, a campaign to improve at-home care options for patients with kidney failure. The campaign is intended to advocate for greater health coverage and training of patients who prefer to receive dialysis at home rather than in a clinic, according to a June 29 news release.
Technologyaithority.com

WellSky® Leads Movement for Connected, Intelligent Care Through Launch of Value-Based Care Suite That Powers Lower Costs, Better Outcomes

Global Technology And Analytics Company Delivers Innovative Solutions To Help Providers, Health Systems, And Payers Successfully Collaborate And Succeed In Value-based Care. WellSky, a global health and community care technology company, announced the next chapter in its ongoing mission to realize better healthcare outcomes: the launch of the WellSky Value-Based Care Suite. The new suite is built for provider, payer, and patient collaboration in value-based care environment, with a range of offerings that enable care coordination, interoperability, predictive insights, value-based agreements, and emerging health-at-home programs.
Public HealthNature.com

Telehealth is here to stay

Telehealth has emerged as an unexpected silver lining of the COVID-19 pandemic, improving access to care and facilitating a transition toward digital medicine. Cementing these gains now could help make healthcare more equitable once the pandemic has ended. The potential of telehealth—the use of telecommunications to enable remote visits with...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Stroke treatment may backfire when kidneys don't work well

Stroke and chronic kidney disease are both difficult to handle in their own rights, but having a stroke when your kidneys are already poor is more than just double the trouble. A new study led by Kazunori Toyoda at the National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center (NCVC) in Japan shows that excessive blood pressure reduction for acute intracerebral hemorrhage can have dire consequences when kidney function is low. The study was published in the scientific journal Neurology.
Health Servicescapitalandmain.com

Why do people hate universal health care? It turns out — they don’t.

The idea that most Americans support universal health care is neither new nor particularly controversial. Surveys showing broad public dissatisfaction with the current system go back at least a decade, and in a 2018 Reuters-Ipsos poll, 70% of respondents said they would support a program of Medicare for All — numbers identical to a survey conducted later that year by the HarrisX polling company.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

"Why Isn’t Outpatient Treatment Working?"

Understanding the different levels of psychiatric care can be confusing, but it is crucial to patient satisfaction and clinical improvement. Treatment settings range from outpatient care, where a person may go see a therapist a few times per month, to acute hospitalization. Barriers to clinical progress are often the result...
Health ServicesFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Innovate Kidney Care provides patients with options

Intermountain Healthcare recently joined with eight other leading healthcare organizations to launch Innovate Kidney Care, a new campaign to improve patient options for receiving home dialysis training and support. “Dialysis is a life sustaining treatment for patients whose kidneys have failed or aren’t working properly,” said Ray Morales, Assistant Vice...
Healthhealthcaredive.com

Microsoft, Teladoc partner on virtual care integration for hospitals

Teladoc is integrating its virtual care platform for hospitals and health systems with Microsoft Teams in a bid to streamline clinician access to telehealth within the existing workflow. More hospitals and health systems have adopted Teams to connect with patients via video during the coronavirus pandemic, the companies said Wednesday....
Mental HealthHealthcareFinanceNews.com

CMS seeks to expand telehealth mental health access

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is proposing to lift restrictions on telehealth access in the home for the treatment of mental health disorders and to expand rural access to mental health services through interactive telecommunications. CMS proposes to implement recently enacted legislation that removes certain statutory restrictions to...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Healthwvih.com

FDA Announces New Vaccine Warning

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration announced a new warning on the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine. The CDC said around 12.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the United States. Out of those, about 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome have been detected.
HealthPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Alzheimer’s patients deserve the full truth about Aduhelm, a $56,000 drug that probably doesn’t work

In the five weeks since the Food and Drug Administration approved a controversial new treatment for Alzheimer’s, the fallout hasn’t stopped. Just days after the drug aducanumab was approved on June 7, three members of an FDA panel that had previously rejected the treatment quit in protest. Ten of the 11 panel members had voted against the drug, saying the data from clinical trials showed insufficient evidence that it worked.

Comments / 0

Community Policy