Cooler Master SK622 Mini Keyboard review

By Michelle Rae Uy
TechRadar
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you prefer wired or wireless gaming, Cooler Master’s SK622 60% keyboard is a great option for you. But, what’s even more appealing is that it comes with a host of features you wouldn’t expect. There’s definitely a lot going on here. At the same time, we wouldn’t recommend it to competitive gamers who need a whole lotta speed.

