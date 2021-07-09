Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boardman, OH

Southwoods Health Adds Iskander to Physician Network

By Staff
businessjournaldaily.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOARDMAN, Ohio — Southwoods Health this week announced the addition of Magdy Iskander, MD, a rheumatologist, to its growing physician network. Iskander is board certified in rheumatology. He received his B.S. from the University of Pittsburgh and his medical degree from Cairo University in Cairo, Egypt. He completed his residency at St. Elizabeth Medical Center and was fellowship trained in rheumatology at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland.

businessjournaldaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Cairo, OH
City
Boardman, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cairo University#Rheumatology#B S#Physician Network#Md#B S#The Business Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
Country
Egypt
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe with death toll over 120

SCHULD/ERFTSTADT, Germany, July 16 (Reuters) - German officials feared more deaths on Friday after "catastrophic" floods swept through western regions, demolishing streets and houses, killing more than 100 people and leaving hundreds more missing and homeless. Communications were cut in many areas and entire communities lay in ruins after swollen...

Comments / 0

Community Policy