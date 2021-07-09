Southwoods Health Adds Iskander to Physician Network

BOARDMAN, Ohio — Southwoods Health this week announced the addition of Magdy Iskander, MD, a rheumatologist, to its growing physician network. Iskander is board certified in rheumatology. He received his B.S. from the University of Pittsburgh and his medical degree from Cairo University in Cairo, Egypt. He completed his residency at St. Elizabeth Medical Center and was fellowship trained in rheumatology at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland.