Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hancock County, ME

Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hancock; Penobscot; Piscataquis; Washington The National Weather Service in Caribou has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Penobscot County in east central Maine Southeastern Piscataquis County in north central Maine Hancock County in southeastern Maine Southwestern Washington County in southeastern Maine * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 444 PM EDT, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain in the advisory area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bangor, Old Town, Ellsworth, Bar Harbor, Bucksport, Dover-Foxcroft, Dexter, Newport, Blue Hill, Guilford, Howland, Cherryfield, Brownville Junction, Orono, Brewer, Hampden, Hermon, Corinth, Milo and Veazie. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected over the area into this evening. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cherryfield, ME
City
Brownville, ME
City
Howland, ME
City
Bucksport, ME
City
Guilford, ME
City
Caribou, ME
County
Washington County, ME
County
Piscataquis County, ME
City
Washington, ME
County
Penobscot County, ME
City
Blue Hill, ME
City
Bar Harbor, ME
City
Milo, ME
City
Dexter, ME
State
Washington State
City
Hampden, ME
City
Hancock, ME
County
Hancock County, ME
State
Maine State
City
Dover-foxcroft, ME
City
Corinth, ME
City
Penobscot, ME
City
Orono, ME
City
Ellsworth, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Child Tax Credit 2021: Payments, how much, dates and opting out

About 35 million U.S. families with 60 million children were sent the first monthly check for the Child Tax Credit on July 15. That federal benefit is providing about $15 billion in cash to families each month, but plenty of questions are arising about eligibility, the amount of the payments and whether families should opt out.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe with death toll over 120

SCHULD/ERFTSTADT, Germany, July 16 (Reuters) - German officials feared more deaths on Friday after "catastrophic" floods swept through western regions, demolishing streets and houses, killing more than 100 people and leaving hundreds more missing and homeless. Communications were cut in many areas and entire communities lay in ruins after swollen...

Comments / 0

Community Policy