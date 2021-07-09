Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hancock; Penobscot; Piscataquis; Washington The National Weather Service in Caribou has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Penobscot County in east central Maine Southeastern Piscataquis County in north central Maine Hancock County in southeastern Maine Southwestern Washington County in southeastern Maine * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 444 PM EDT, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain in the advisory area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bangor, Old Town, Ellsworth, Bar Harbor, Bucksport, Dover-Foxcroft, Dexter, Newport, Blue Hill, Guilford, Howland, Cherryfield, Brownville Junction, Orono, Brewer, Hampden, Hermon, Corinth, Milo and Veazie. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected over the area into this evening. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.