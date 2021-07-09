Cancel
Irvine, KY

By Cheyenne Young
Defort “Bill” Bailey, aged 85, of Irvine, KY, died in the early hours of July 2, 2021. He passed away peacefully in his sleep, holding his wife’s hand. Defort was born on October 10, 1935 to Burton and Lillie McIntosh Bailey in a small cabin on Cobb Hill. He was raised on the mountain until he entered into military service, serving 20 years in the Navy before retiring as a Lieutenant. He had many occupations, including Fire Chief of the Salton Community Service District in Salton City, California. He was a lifetime member of the Vietnam Veterans of America and the Military Officers Association of America. Defort was a Camp Ranger at Camp Emerson in Idyllwild, California, for Boy Scouts of America. He was well travelled, but returned to Irvine later in life, where he became a member of Cobb Hill Crossroads Community Church, and owned and operated The Store at Cobb Hill for ten years. Defort was married and wholly devoted to his wife, Beverley Jean Stamper Bailey, for 62 years. He is survived by her, a son Hank Bailey and his wife Carolyn of Cobb Hill, a daughter Dawn Gras of Cobb Hill, seven grandchildren Burton Bailey, Amanda Williams and her husband Andrew, Jareth Bailey and his wife Chelsey, Floyd Bailey and his wife Chelsea, Katlin Cunningham and her husband Patrick, Phoebe Bryant and her husband Matthew, and Hank Bever Gras, eleven great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, two brothers George Bailey of Ravenna, Columbus Bailey and wife Nancy of Georgetown, four sisters Betty Ann Turner and husband Mackie of Covington, Nancy Eversole of Waco, Edna Deaton of Erlanger and Brenda Huff of Warsaw, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Burton and Lillie Bailey, and a sister Delilah Abney. Funeral services and Military Rites were held 12 PM Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine, with Bro. Elwood Patrick and Bro. Eric Patrick officiating. Burial followed in the Cobb Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jareth Bailey, Floyd Bailey, Hank Bever Gras, Matthew Bryant, Patrick Cunningham and Patrick Bailey. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine is in charge of services.

