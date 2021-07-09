Premier Bank Welcomes Wise as Branch Manager

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Premier Bank has named Jennifer Wise as branch manager of its Columbiana office. Wise brings with her over 15 years of industry experience. She most recently served as banking center manager of a regional bank headquartered in Detroit. In her new role, she will lead her team to deliver an exceptional customer experience, ensuring a focus on building relationships, engaging customers in conversations to understand their financial needs and working proactively to help customers succeed financially.