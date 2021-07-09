Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Youngstown, OH

Premier Bank Welcomes Wise as Branch Manager

By Staff
businessjournaldaily.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Premier Bank has named Jennifer Wise as branch manager of its Columbiana office. Wise brings with her over 15 years of industry experience. She most recently served as banking center manager of a regional bank headquartered in Detroit. In her new role, she will lead her team to deliver an exceptional customer experience, ensuring a focus on building relationships, engaging customers in conversations to understand their financial needs and working proactively to help customers succeed financially.

businessjournaldaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Columbiana, OH
Columbiana, OH
Business
Youngstown, OH
Business
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Premier Bank#Branch Manager#Regional Bank#Beatitude#B A#Mahoning Valley#The Beatitude House#The Business Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe with death toll over 120

SCHULD/ERFTSTADT, Germany, July 16 (Reuters) - German officials feared more deaths on Friday after "catastrophic" floods swept through western regions, demolishing streets and houses, killing more than 100 people and leaving hundreds more missing and homeless. Communications were cut in many areas and entire communities lay in ruins after swollen...

Comments / 0

Community Policy