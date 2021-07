Sparks fly when we reconnect, especially after many anxious months. Seeing family, friends and meeting new people is almost literally electrifying! Synapses fire as we struggle to awaken long-dormant social skills. But the good news is that eating, perhaps more than ever, is effortless. And we’re more grateful than ever for the gift of gathering and the sharing of food someone else has cooked (or baked). And when the recipes get shared, too, the gift keeps on giving.