Birch, Mowery Join Berkshire Hathaway Stouffer Realty
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Stouffer Realty Services has acquired Birch Realty, bringing to the agency two accomplished real estate veterans. Birch Realty was founded in 1999 by Janet Birch, a native of East Liverpool. Birch grew her company from the ground up. She served as president of the Beaver Creek Area Realtors Association numerous times and has won awards for sales performance.businessjournaldaily.com
Comments / 0