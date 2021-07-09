Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Liverpool, OH

Birch, Mowery Join Berkshire Hathaway Stouffer Realty

By Staff
businessjournaldaily.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Stouffer Realty Services has acquired Birch Realty, bringing to the agency two accomplished real estate veterans. Birch Realty was founded in 1999 by Janet Birch, a native of East Liverpool. Birch grew her company from the ground up. She served as president of the Beaver Creek Area Realtors Association numerous times and has won awards for sales performance.

businessjournaldaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbiana, OH
City
Salem, OH
City
East Liverpool, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Real Estate
Local
Ohio Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Pennsylvania#Realtors#Realty Services#Birch Realty#The Business Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Chamber of Commerce
News Break
Real Estate
Related
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe with death toll over 120

SCHULD/ERFTSTADT, Germany, July 16 (Reuters) - German officials feared more deaths on Friday after "catastrophic" floods swept through western regions, demolishing streets and houses, killing more than 100 people and leaving hundreds more missing and homeless. Communications were cut in many areas and entire communities lay in ruins after swollen...

Comments / 0

Community Policy