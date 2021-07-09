Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Spending time in the eye-catching world of Out of Line

By Ryan Taylor
thexboxhub.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloped by Nerd Monkeys and published by Hatinh Interactive, Out of Line is an adventure platformer with a heavy emphasis on puzzle-solving. With no dialogue or text boxes, the narrative of the game is told through details in the background and the actions of the characters. Which makes sense, given that the most eye-catching aspect of Out of Line is the art style – the entire game is in a hand-drawn 2D style; this includes the characters, animations, and backgrounds.

www.thexboxhub.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Design#Puzzle Game#Art Design#Adventure Game#Hatinh Interactive#Nerd Monkeys And#Nintendo Switch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Best price for Out of Line on Win

Last on sale - Release date 07 Jul 2021. A unique adventure game filled with beautiful puzzles all hand-drawn in a unique 2D style!. Join San on his introspective journey in his quest for identity and freedom. Discover several wonderful worlds where many obstacles await you. In Out of Line,...
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Out of Line Review

Out of Line is a charming little platformer, though it’s one that meanders in its message, if you can work out what it is. You play as San, who I think is some kind of clone, that works in a factory controlled by evil mechanical claws that attack the workforce for some reason. It could be that the start of the game is showing a mass breakout from the factory by the Sans but it is not clear. What is clear is that your San does get out and is now on the run for their freedom. All you have are your wits and a spear to aid in this journey.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Borderlands 3 - All Items Game Saves Level 72 Mayhem 10 - Game mod - Download

A save where you will find all the best items in the game at level 72 of Mayhem 10. Each character has different weapons, gear, etc. Then paste the files from the "Borderlands 3 RiotsRevenge" folder into the folder that contains your saves for Borderlands 3 (by default C:\Documents\My Games\My Games\Borderlands 3\Saved\SaveGames\[Folder with random numbers]).
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Continue the fight as Blaster Master Zero 2 hits Xbox

It was only a few short weeks ago that us Xbox gamers had the chance to teach the mutant scum a lesson in Blaster Master Zero. Now though another adventure awaits in Blaster Master Zero 2. An Xbox Series X|S Optimised title that is also playable on Xbox One, Blaster...
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Skyward Sword wallpapers – celebrate the HD remaster in style

With the release of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on Switch, fans of the legendary series have once again been pulled back into its beautiful and expansive world. With a uniquely stunning art style and breathtaking scenery, now is the perfect time to hype yourself up for this exciting event by decorating your desktop or phone with an awesome wallpaper.
Video GamesTwinfinite

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD Guide Wiki

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword was originally released on the Nintendo Wii back in 2011. While the story and gameplay were praised, many took issue with the game’s motion controls. Skip forward to 2021, and we now have Skyward Sword HD. Complete with a plethora of Quality of Life...
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Characters and game details revealed for My Singing Monsters Playground

There are many out there who have been hotly anticipating the upcoming release of My Singing Monsters Playground on Xbox, PlayStation and Switch in November but today it’s time for the development team at Big Blue Bubble to build the hype, detailing not just additional game mechanics, but also the characters which will be involved.
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Sci-fi Roguelite Crying Suns Gets an eShop Demo

A discount will also be available for the full game. After launching on Switch in May, narrative-tactical game Crying Suns is getting a free demo today, which can be found by accessing its eShop listing. Until July 22, the full game will also be discounted by 20%, so if a free sample of the game tickles your fancy, you can go ahead and pick up Crying Suns on the cheap.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Barbarian Kingdom announced for Steam

Barbarian Kingdom is a strategy game where you take on the role of a charismatic leader as you transform a settlement into a kingdom. It’s coming soon to PC via Steam. A settlement is forming among the desert sands. It has the potential to become an empire. Build a well-functioning kingdom with enormous strength and prestige, or become a ruthless barbarian conquering unconquered lands.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Review: Indigo 7: Quest For Love – PS5, PS4

Indigo 7: Quest for Love is an incredible puzzle game that explodes with both humour and colour, but is there more to this coming of age puzzler?. Like the village idiot, I stumbled into Indigo 7: Quest for Love wondering “how hard can it be?” It’s just about matching hexagons together, similar in nature to Tetris. What can be so hard about hexagons? I quickly figured out that this was more than just trying to match colours. It didn’t matter how much I enjoyed playing, I was never going to master the game.
Video Gamesvgculturehq.com

Skyward Sword HD Impressions

We are roughly four hours into Skyward Sword HD and we have some quick impressions to share as we navigate this classic 10 years after its original release. If there’s anything to be said about the game, it’s that Nintendo put an enormous amount of effort in crafting this into the ultimate version of Skyward Sword. We’re only four hours in and one dungeon down, but, the improvements in the game are apparent from the get-go. The quality of life changes, along with the enhanced motion controls thanks to the Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Cons, make for a much smoother experience. Flying on your Loftwing is a lot more enjoyable with the gyro controls. The game doesn’t completely hold your hand from the beginning, which is nice. Fi’s advice is optional. You can now reset the center of the screen with the controls with the Y button even out of first-person mode or looking at a menu. If you notice that your sword isn’t correctly aligned, all you have to do is point at the middle of the screen and press Y. It’s so much easier than constantly re-calibrating the controller, which was one of the main complaints of Skyward Sword. We haven’t tried the button controls yet, as we prefer the motion controls, but we will soon and give you our opinion on those. They are irrelevant though in the grand scheme of things; Skyward Sword HD plays as close to perfect as you can with motion controls.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Master Mode – Game Informer Live

Zelda Week 2021 rolls on and we're here to stream one of the best games in the series: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Feel free to jump in the chat and debate us on that. However, we're not just streaming the base game, we're going to tackle the Trial of the Sword.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

The Binding of Isaac inspired Wizodd launches on Xbox, PlayStation and Switch

The source of inspiration is a game of the very highest quality, and if Wizodd can be even half the game that The Binding of Isaac is, it’ll be greatly received. Only time will tell if it has enough about it to succeed where Isaac delivered, but now that it is available on Xbox, PlayStation and Switch, a host of gamers will at least be able to decide for themselves.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Weird West Rides Onto PlayStation 4 and Xbox One This Fall

Weird West, previously a PC-only title, is now getting a console release. Weird West, not to be confused with any box-office duffer of a similar name, is an upcoming action-RPG set in a skewed version of the old West. It sees your oddball heroes, each with their own story and quest, taking on all manner of supernatural foes. There’s gunslinging, as you might expect, but turning a werewolf and ripping people apart is also very much on the menu.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Nintendo Minute Unboxes Skyward Sword Goodies

Skyward Sword is out now, and players are enjoying their time revisiting the beginning of the Zelda timeline. Now Nintendo Minute is busting out the goods that came out along side the game itself including the game itself, the amiibo and of course the gorgeous joy-con combo. They examine all of them in detail and take a look at everything players who may not have gotten theirs yet can look forward to later.

Comments / 0

Community Policy