Spending time in the eye-catching world of Out of Line

We are roughly four hours into Skyward Sword HD and we have some quick impressions to share as we navigate this classic 10 years after its original release. If there’s anything to be said about the game, it’s that Nintendo put an enormous amount of effort in crafting this into the ultimate version of Skyward Sword. We’re only four hours in and one dungeon down, but, the improvements in the game are apparent from the get-go. The quality of life changes, along with the enhanced motion controls thanks to the Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Cons, make for a much smoother experience. Flying on your Loftwing is a lot more enjoyable with the gyro controls. The game doesn’t completely hold your hand from the beginning, which is nice. Fi’s advice is optional. You can now reset the center of the screen with the controls with the Y button even out of first-person mode or looking at a menu. If you notice that your sword isn’t correctly aligned, all you have to do is point at the middle of the screen and press Y. It’s so much easier than constantly re-calibrating the controller, which was one of the main complaints of Skyward Sword. We haven’t tried the button controls yet, as we prefer the motion controls, but we will soon and give you our opinion on those. They are irrelevant though in the grand scheme of things; Skyward Sword HD plays as close to perfect as you can with motion controls.