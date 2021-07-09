Monument at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield vandalized

KENNESAW — National Park Service Law Enforcement Rangers at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park are investigating recent vandalism at the park. The damage, reported earlier this morning by park staff and volunteers, includes the defacement to the park’s largest monument, the Illinois Monument, along with two other sites in the Cheatham Hill area. Additional acts of vandalism include the destruction of American flags at both the Monument and the grave site of the unknown soldier. The incident is currently under investigation and no other details are available at this time.