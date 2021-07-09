Cancel
Massena, IA

Steven Yarger Obituary

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 7 days ago
Steven Yarger, 68, of Massena passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021, at his home. Funeral services are pending at the Steen Funeral Home in Massena. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com.

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

