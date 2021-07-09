Steven Yarger Obituary
Steven Yarger, 68, of Massena passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021, at his home. Funeral services are pending at the Steen Funeral Home in Massena. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com.
